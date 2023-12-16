Whatever Happened To Mama June's Ex-Fiance Sugar Bear?

This article contains mentions of drug addiction.

What started as a booty call became a love story that turned sour. Yes, we're talking about June Shannon aka "Mama June" and Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. From the moment they appeared on television, viewers couldn't take their eyes off Shannon and Sugar Bear's hectic life.

According to Bustle, the couple first met in an online chat room in 2004, and June admitted that she was looking for a booty call, but it turned into so much more. Just a year later, they welcomed Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo. Years after meeting and creating a new family, Sugar Bear decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to Shannon in 2012. He said, "The girls need a father figure that's gonna be around for a while. It would be a great, extreme honor — um, will you marry me and be my wife?"

A year later, the couple walked down the aisle in a memorable camo attire ceremony, but it turns out, it wasn't legally binding, per E! News. Apparently, the nuptials were just a "commitment ceremony," and they were technically still just fiances. It might have been a good thing that they didn't tie the knot because, in 2014, Shannon called it quits from Sugar Bear after she claimed the reality star was cheating on her, per TMZ. After their split, Sugar Bear slowly left the spotlight, and many have wondered what has happened to him since his breakup with Shannon.