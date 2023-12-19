Athletes Who Have Insanely Successful Wives

Athletes are known for having fame and fortune, and they are also known for marrying gorgeous women. However, the wives of famous sports stars aren't just beautiful; they have also worked tremendously hard to build an empire.

For example, before former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen's divorce, the Brazilian beauty's earnings topped that of her much-loved football-playing husband. As of this writing, Bundchen's reported net worth is $400 million compared to Brady's $300 million. While a difference of $100 million might not seem much to them, to us, that's huge. Bundchen's net worth is due to her success as a model and campaign deals. She's been named the world's highest-paid supermodel several times.

And Bundchen isn't the only (former) wife of an athlete that's made bank. We've seen plenty of athletes wed beautifully talented women whose careers range from Hollywood movie stars to gold medal-winning Olympians. They have achieved just as much success as their husbands. It could even be said that a few of these wives are more famous than their athlete husbands! And it's the 2020s; let's embrace a few of these wives being the breadwinners in the family.