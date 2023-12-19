Athletes Who Have Insanely Successful Wives
Athletes are known for having fame and fortune, and they are also known for marrying gorgeous women. However, the wives of famous sports stars aren't just beautiful; they have also worked tremendously hard to build an empire.
For example, before former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen's divorce, the Brazilian beauty's earnings topped that of her much-loved football-playing husband. As of this writing, Bundchen's reported net worth is $400 million compared to Brady's $300 million. While a difference of $100 million might not seem much to them, to us, that's huge. Bundchen's net worth is due to her success as a model and campaign deals. She's been named the world's highest-paid supermodel several times.
And Bundchen isn't the only (former) wife of an athlete that's made bank. We've seen plenty of athletes wed beautifully talented women whose careers range from Hollywood movie stars to gold medal-winning Olympians. They have achieved just as much success as their husbands. It could even be said that a few of these wives are more famous than their athlete husbands! And it's the 2020s; let's embrace a few of these wives being the breadwinners in the family.
Ciara soared to music charts
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion (while he was a part of the Seattle Seahawks) and was once the highest-paid player in the NFL. Wilson is as big a deal in the NFL as his wife, Ciara, is in R&B.
Ciara's road to success came pretty quickly. Her 2004 debut single, "Goodies," featured in her first album with the same name, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed at the top spot for seven weeks. Songs off the album also included the very successful "1, 2 Step," featuring Missy Elliot, and "Oh," which featured Ludacris. Named Crunk's First lady, her album sold nearly 5 million copies worldwide. Ciara's second album, "Ciara: The Evolution," was also a major crowd-pleaser with hits like "Promise" and "Get Up." She released five more albums. In 2023, the songstress debuted her EP "CiCi," taking on a new persona.
In 2023, Ciara reflected on the 20th anniversary of her hit song "Goodies." During her interview with Billboard, she shared, "I feel blessed. I feel like I'm just getting started at the same time. To know that it was 20 years ago that I was just really, really ambitious ... dreaming big, I envisioned that I'd be sitting somewhere like this 20 years later." Celebrity Net Worth puts Ciara's net worth at $20 million.
Ayesha Curry is a successful cookbook author
If you aren't aware of who The Currys are, you're probably living under a rock. Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball players in the NBA if not one of the best point guards ever to play in the league. The point guard for the Golden State Warriors has led his team to four NBA championships. Even if you aren't a basketball fan, watching him shoot three-pointers with ease is otherworldly. His wife, Ayesha Curry, is just as awe-inspiring.
Ayesha and the couple's three children can be seen regularly cheering on Stephen at his games. They are a massive support system to the NBA player, but she's much more than his biggest fan. Ayesha is most known as a chef who has published two cookbooks. Her cooking journey began in 2014 with her blog, "Little Lights of Mine," leading her to have her own cooking show, "Ayesha's Home Kitchen," on Food Network. According to Forbes, Ayesha "helms a restaurant franchise, cookbook, and wine label, as well as cookware and bedding brands that together have generated more than $25 million."
In 2020, Ayesha launched Sweet July, a lifestyle magazine. It has since grown to include a brick-and-mortar store and online shop, which includes Ayesha's skincare line.
Andrew East can't beat Shawn Johnson's gold Olympic medal
At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, American gymnast Shawn Johnson East took home the gold medal on the balance beam. She also nabbed three silver medals. Although she retired in 2012 due to an injury, Johnson East hasn't shied away from the spotlight.
The year after her gold medal win, Johnson East competed in Season 8 of "Dancing with the Stars" and won the mirrorball trophy with her partner Mark Ballas. In 2012, she participated in the dance competition's all-star season, where she and professional dancer Derek Hough finished as runner-ups. She also authored three books, one becoming a New York Times Bestseller. She and her husband, Andrew East, a former NFL player, founded FamilyMade, a media network that hosts a series of podcasts, including their own.
Johnson East learned to find success outside of the gym. Speaking to CNBC, she shared, "My goal in branding was always just to stay relevant and brand myself outside of gymnastics. I didn't want people to just know me for the gymnast, I wanted them to know me for the person I was." Together, the couple run successful social media pages sharing life updates, fitness challenges, and more. Their YouTube page has over 1.6 million subscribers, while Johnson East's TikTok has almost 2 million followers.
Gabrielle Union was in showbiz before Dwyane Wade was playing in the NBA
Dwyane Wade's professional basketball career began in 2003 when the Miami Heat selected him at the NBA Draft. By then, his wife, actor Gabrielle Union, had already made a name for herself in Hollywood.
Union's acting career goes back to the '90s when she starred in several television shows, including "Family Matters," "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," and "Sister, Sister." In the late '90s, Union nabbed supporting roles in the teen movies "She's All That" and "10 Things I Hate About You." She then played the role of a cheerleader in 2000's "Bring It On," which led her to be cast in her first leading role in 2003's "Deliver Us from Eva." Her career continued to soar after she nabbed the lead on the BET television series "Being Mary Jane" in 2013. At this time, Union was hoping to win the lead role of Olivia Pope in "Scandal," which eventually went to Kerry Washington. "I didn't get 'Scandal,' but I got something better — which is my own show. It's all about building a legacy. This new opportunity is something I feel that can grow," she told the Associated Press (via Yahoo!). The show was met with rave reviews, and Union took home the NAACP Image Award for her role. In 2019, she starred in the TV series "L.A.'s Finest," and in 2023, she starred in the AppleTV+ crime drama "Truth Be Told."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Union's reported net worth is $40 million.
Victoria Beckham
Before Victoria Beckham wed soccer superstar David Beckham and became one of Hollywood's power couples, she was amassing her own fortune as part of the Spice Girls. Formed in the late '90s, the British girl group consisted of five fierce women who all famously had aka names — Emma Bunton (Baby), Geri Halliwell (Ginger), Melanie C (Sporty), Melanie B (Scary), and Victoria (Posh).
The Spice Girl's first single was 1996's "Wannabe," and it went No. 1 in 37 countries. Their debut album, "Spice," sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. The girl group took the world by storm, and in 1997, they released a highly successful second album, "Spiceworld," and their movie, also titled "Spiceworld," which was a parody of their lives and a box office hit. Before breaking up in 2000 to focus on solo careers, they released their third record, "Forever." Although the Spice Girls were short-lived, they are widely considered among the best-selling girl groups ever, having sold over 100 million albums worldwide with their three records. According to Rolling Stone, the Spice Girls earned around $75 million annually.
After the group disbanded, Victoria launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2008. As of 2022, it was reportedly valued at $50 million. Her success in fashion led the former songstress into the beauty world, and in 2019, she launched Victoria Beckham Beauty. Without her famous hubby, StyleCaster estimated her net worth to be $70 million.
Carrie Underwood is a country music phenomenon
Carrie Underwood has taken the country music world by storm since winning the fourth season of "American Idol." Since then, she's released 10 studio albums, selling 85 million records worldwide, and is the most-awarded country artist with over 100 awards.
Underwood is raking in millions of dollars in music, touring, and endorsement deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the songstress is worth $140 million. Since 2013, Underwood has performed the opening song for Sunday Night Football and earns $1 million per week, that's $18 million per season. Billboard estimated that her tours alone have brought in a gross income of $273.1 million. Besides her singing career, in 2020, she became a New York Times best-selling author with her fitness and lifestyle book, "Find Your Path." In 2015, Underwood launched her fitness line, Calia, by Carrie. She left the brand in 2021.
Underwood is clearly the breadwinner regarding her marriage to former ice hockey player Mike Fisher. The athlete has a reported net worth of $30 million, which is still a lot of money for a retired player. Since leaving pro hockey behind, Fisher launched Catchin' Deer, a hunting apparel company.
Kerry Washington tops Nnamdi Asomugha's net worth
Kerry Washington has been acting since the '90s, but her most prominent role was starring as Olivia Pope in the long-running television drama "Scandal." The show first premiered in 2012 and, after seven seasons, concluded in 2018. After saying goodbye to the show, Washington told ET she gained real-life confidence from playing the role. "There will be things that Olivia Pope has given me that always stay with me. She's changed me. I don't know if I would have had kids at this point in my life if she didn't make me feel like anything is possible," she said.
Washington welcomed two kids with her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, with whom she wed in 2013. Asomugha also has a daughter from a previous relationship. He played in the NFL for 11 years before retiring in 2013. He's since gone on to become an actor like his wife. He starred in "Friday Night Lights" and produced the films "Beasts of No Nation" and "Harriet."
Although the retired athlete switched to a career in Hollywood, Washington still outperforms when it comes to who makes more money. According to Forbes, in 2018, Washington was in the top ten of the highest-paid female actors. In 2020, when she joined Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere," she reportedly made $1.1 million per episode. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is a reported $50 million. That's $20 million more than Asomugha's.
The queen of Christmas is making millions
Marrying the queen of Christmas is kind of a big deal. That's what former professional ice hockey player Valeri Bure did when he wed actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1996.
Cameron Bure gained fame when she starred as D.J. Tanner in "Full House" and later reprised her role in the reboot "Fuller House." However, she became known for starring in over two dozen Hallmark Channel movies, starting in 2008. Besides starring in the network's holiday films, she also portrayed the titular character Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden" film series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In 2022, Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel for its competitor, Great American Family, where she would act in television films and take on an executive role. Cameron Bure is known for her strong faith, which is why she made the switch. "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," she told the Wall Street Journal.
Besides acting, Cameron Bure is also the author of several books, with 2011's "Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness" becoming a New York Times best seller. Cameron Bure has made millions from her television roles, with a reported net worth of $14 million.
Jessica Simpson's brand made one billion dollars
Jessica Simpson amassed immense success as a singer, selling over 20 million albums worldwide. Outside of music, she launched The Jessica Simpson Collection, which offers various items, including clothing, shoes, and perfume. Simpson probably had no clue that one day, her brand would top over $1 billion in sales.
Simpson's fashion line is one of history's most successful celebrity brands. As reported by Bloomberg, in 2010, the company brought in $750 million in sales, and it only went up from there. By 2014, it was reported to have earned $1 billion in annual sales. The following year, licensing company Sequential Brands acquired a majority stake in the brand, but in 2021, it filed for bankruptcy. That's when Simpson stepped back in and repurchased her brand. She's rebuilding her brand, hoping it'll get back on track to making that billion-dollar mark. "Talk to me in a couple years and I can guarantee you I have that money. It's about manifesting, you know, and just really about believing that you can do anything," she told Forbes. In 2021, the brand made $500 million in sales.
Simpson's net worth reportedly sits at around $200 million, which is not too shabby for someone rebuilding their brand. She's been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's net worth is $10 million, but it's reported that most of it comes from Simpson.
Perrie Edwards made her money with Little Mix
Singer Perrie Edwards is a member of the second best-selling British girl group in the UK: Little Mix. After selling over 75 million records worldwide, they sit right behind the Spice Girls, who have sold over 100 million records. It also makes Little Mix one of the most successful girl groups of all time and shares that space with The Supremes, Destiny's Child, and TLC, to name a few.
In 2021, Heat magazine (via Sky News) reported that the girl group has an estimated net worth of $60 million for the wealthiest artists in the UK. Although they announced they were going on a hiatus following their 2022 world tour, the women set out on solo projects, meaning they are still making bank. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Edwards has a net worth of $9 million. Although most of that is from the success of Little Mix, she is also a fashion designer. In October 2021, she launched Disora, an activewear line that sold out in 48 hours when the brand released its first collection.
Edwards is engaged to English soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who plays for Süper Lig club Beşiktaş. Before signing with the Turkish club in 2023, he previously played for Southampton, Arsenal, and Liverpool. His net worth is roughly $8 million. Combining this couple's net worth means a spectacular wedding will likely be in the works.
Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time
Simone Biles is highly regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. She is the most decorated gymnast in history, with 37 medals across world championships and the Olympics. Her immense success was recognized by Forbes' 30 Under 30, Time magazine's 100 Most Influential, and USA Today's 100 Women of the Century. It's no wonder Celebrity Net Worth has Biles' net worth at $16 million.
Biles' extremely successful talents as a gymnast also nabbed her several endorsement deals. After the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she took home four gold medals, she and her female American team were featured on special edition Wheaties boxes. She had contracts with major labels like United Airlines, Visa, Beats by Dre, and MasterClass. According to Forbes, Biles makes upwards of $5 million annually thanks to her many endorsements.
In 2023, Biles married Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens after dating for three years. Biles has greatly supported her husband and is regularly seen attending his games. His net worth is reportedly $7 million.
Kathie Lee Gifford made her earnings from her daytime talk shows
Kathie Lee Gifford has been the face of morning television for years. In 1988, she joined Regis Philbin to host "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" and worked alongside Philbin until 2000. She was replaced by Kelly Ripa, who continues to host the show today and is joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Lee Gifford's positive presence on daytime television had the star nabbing a segment on "Today." In 2008, she became the co-host of the fourth hour, "Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda," alongside Hoda Kotb. After 11 years, Lee Gifford exited "Today," but she didn't leave empty-handed. In 2019, she and Kotb won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. According to Celebrity Net Worth, from all her work on daytime television, Lee Gifford's net worth is valued at $60 million.
As reported by Good Housekeeping, Gifford Lee decided to step down as co-host to pursue other projects, including working on her movie "Then Came You." Her 2020 film, which delves into the life of a lonely widow, was a personal passion project for Lee Gifford. In 2015, her husband, New York Giants football legend Frank Gifford, died of a degenerative brain disease at 84. Lee Gifford and the former NFL player were married from 1986 until his death.
Holly Robinson Peete is a Hallmark staple
Actor Holly Robinson Peete is a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel. She's starred in holiday-themed made-for-television movies for the network since 2015 and stars in her own murder mystery film series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries titled "Morning Show Mysteries." Robinson Peete clearly enjoys taking on roles for Hallmark Channel movies. She told Deadline, "Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am proud of the projects that we have done together these past years."
Before the Hallmark Channel came knocking on Robinson Peete's door, she was most known for starring as Officer Judy Hoffs in the 1987 TV series "21 Jump Street," Vanessa Russell in the 1992 sitcom "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," and Malena Ellis in the 1998 series "For Your Love." She was also one of the original co-hosts of "The Talk." She's an award-winning author, too. Her 2011 children's book, "My Brother Charlie," won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding literary work. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor's net worth is $4 million.
Robinson Peete also co-wrote the book "Get Your Own Damn Beer, I'm Watching the Game!: A Woman's Guide to Loving Pro Football," which may have been inspired by the fact that she's married to former NFL player Rodney Peete. The pair have been married since 1995.
Brittany Mahomes was a superb athlete just like her NFL husband
NFL fans know Brittany Mahomes as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes. However, she's way more than just another WAG and was once a standout athlete.
Brittany knows a thing or two about what it takes to play professionally, as she was once a talented soccer player. While in college at the University of Texas at Tyler, Brittany played for the women's team for four years and was the second-highest all-time scorer in the team's history. After graduating, her talents led her to play for UMF Afturelding in Iceland. After one season, Brittany ultimately left professional soccer behind, telling Essentially Sports, "While in Iceland, I realized you know that you have to have a huge passion if you want to play soccer. I found that my passion was in fitness and helping others." Despite putting soccer behind her, she didn't leave without taking home a championship trophy for her team.
Brittany returned to the U.S., focused on a professional trainer career, and founded Brittany Lynne Fitness. She continues to love the sport of soccer. She and her husband are co-owners of the Kansas City Current, a National Women's Soccer League team.