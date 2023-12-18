How Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Really Made Her Money

Nikki Haley has become a widely known political figure since throwing her name into the ring for the 2024 presidential election. Although it seems like no one can compete with former President Donald Trump, Haley is making waves. With her garnering more attention, many are curious about the former governor of South Carolina and how she has made her money throughout the years.

Haley has amassed an $8 million net worth, but it has been an uphill battle. Her parents immigrated from India and created their own small business that eventually became extremely successful. As a teen, Haley helped work at the family business. Her parents seemed to be doing well as she graduated from college, and they purchased more properties for themselves and other business investments. Although Haley could have easily joined the family business following college, she went a different direction.

In 2004, she won a seat on the South Carolina House of Representatives and even landed a position in fundraising at a medical center, which paid around $110,000 a year, per Forbes. Haley took a bigger position in politics when she won the 2010 election for South Carolina governor. She even went on to publish a book in 2012, which earned her $475,000 in advances. But how did Haley turn those thousands into millions? Well, we're here to fill you in on what the potential Republican presidential candidate did to earn her money.