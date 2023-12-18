Whatever Happened To Mohamed Al-Fayed's Daughter, Camilla?
Mohamed Al-Fayed, who died in September 2023, was most known as the billionaire father to Dodi Fayed, who was with Princess Diana in the fatal 1997 car crash that took both their lives. Despite his fame due to his relationship with the late Diana, Dodi wasn't the only child of Mohamed. The tycoon had five children, including a daughter named Camilla Al-Fayed.
Dodi's mother, Samira Khashoggi, was Mohamed's first wife with whom he only had the one son. After Khashoggi, Mohamed married Heini Wathén, and the two had four children together — Camilla, Jasmine Al-Fayed, Karim Al-Fayed, and Omar Fayed. While her father had a lot of the world's attention for decades, Camilla hasn't been in the headlines as much. Even so, she's made quite a life for herself. While she certainly had a lot of wealth at her back because of her father (any inheritance aside), Camilla's life was largely built with her own business prowess.
Camilla is a restauranteur and fashionista
Clearly, Camilla Al-Fayed inherited some of her father's business sense, but she is also out to give it a spin of her own. Al-Fayed was formerly the majority shareholder of fashion brand Issa before selling it in 2017. She is also a restauranteur, with her vegan restaurant Farmacy in London. Al-Fayed told British GQ in 2018 that she has always been a big foodie, though the vegan element is a newer part of her life.
"I've always been passionate about food, just not always about vegan food," she told the outlet. "Does that make me a foodie? Yes, but then I think I've channeled a lot of my unhealthy eating habits into discovering more about myself and that inner journey has taken me towards veganism." She added that the idea for Farmacy came about because there wasn't any restaurants in the UK offering the healthy and sustainable food she and her friends wanted.
Camilla and her siblings
Camilla Al-Fayed has expressed before how strong her family's bonds were. In 2013 she said of her family to The Sunday Times, "We were really happy, content with what we had. We had a very strong family life, and we still do. Family comes first before anything else." But now that patriarch Mohamed Al-Fayed has died, the tides seem to have turned amongst the billionaire's four surviving children. To be fair, though, it seems things have been uneasy for years before Mohamed passed.
There was a court battle underway that began in 2020 when brother Omar Fayed and Camilla were at odds. It was alleged that Camilla's husband Mohamed Esreb assaulted Omar, and the two were asked to settle out of court 2021. And now, the family is dealing with their father's inheritance — Mohamed Al-Fayed left behind $1.7 billion. Along with the money, Camilla and her siblings, as well as Mohamed 's second wife, must parcel out the rest of the billionaire's assets as well.