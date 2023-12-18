Whatever Happened To Mohamed Al-Fayed's Daughter, Camilla?

Mohamed Al-Fayed, who died in September 2023, was most known as the billionaire father to Dodi Fayed, who was with Princess Diana in the fatal 1997 car crash that took both their lives. Despite his fame due to his relationship with the late Diana, Dodi wasn't the only child of Mohamed. The tycoon had five children, including a daughter named Camilla Al-Fayed.

Dodi's mother, Samira Khashoggi, was Mohamed's first wife with whom he only had the one son. After Khashoggi, Mohamed married Heini Wathén, and the two had four children together — Camilla, Jasmine Al-Fayed, Karim Al-Fayed, and Omar Fayed. While her father had a lot of the world's attention for decades, Camilla hasn't been in the headlines as much. Even so, she's made quite a life for herself. While she certainly had a lot of wealth at her back because of her father (any inheritance aside), Camilla's life was largely built with her own business prowess.