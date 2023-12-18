Billy Porter And Adam Smith's Divorce Is Messier Than We Thought

There seemed to be something in the air in 2023 that caused celebrity couples to break up one by one. From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, some of the biggest Hollywood couples were dropping like flies. Unfortunately, Billy Porter and Adam Smith were added to that list, and the divorce has turned messier than we thought.

According to People, Billy Porter and Adam Smith first met in 2009, but their romance the first time around didn't last long, and they split just a couple of months after dating. This might have been a red flag, but when they reconnected five years later, they ignored all the signs that this might not work. Instead, their relationship moved at a quicker pace than the first time. By 2016, Porter was on one knee proposing to Smith over a romantic dinner. Sixteen days after popping the question, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. Smith was over the moon, sharing with People, "To get to marry the person that you love more than anything is an extraordinary thing. [...] And that's an incredible feeling." Unfortunately, that feeling wouldn't last very long.

After six years of marriage, the couple called it quits. They released a joint statement to People, sharing, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter." But while things started amicably, their divorce headed into a messy situation.