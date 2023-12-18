Billy Porter And Adam Smith's Divorce Is Messier Than We Thought
There seemed to be something in the air in 2023 that caused celebrity couples to break up one by one. From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, some of the biggest Hollywood couples were dropping like flies. Unfortunately, Billy Porter and Adam Smith were added to that list, and the divorce has turned messier than we thought.
According to People, Billy Porter and Adam Smith first met in 2009, but their romance the first time around didn't last long, and they split just a couple of months after dating. This might have been a red flag, but when they reconnected five years later, they ignored all the signs that this might not work. Instead, their relationship moved at a quicker pace than the first time. By 2016, Porter was on one knee proposing to Smith over a romantic dinner. Sixteen days after popping the question, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. Smith was over the moon, sharing with People, "To get to marry the person that you love more than anything is an extraordinary thing. [...] And that's an incredible feeling." Unfortunately, that feeling wouldn't last very long.
After six years of marriage, the couple called it quits. They released a joint statement to People, sharing, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter." But while things started amicably, their divorce headed into a messy situation.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith are duking it out over a shared pet
Things are getting ruff between Billy Porter and Adam Smith. The former couple is reportedly battling over their mini cockapoo, Lola. The Daily Mail reports the "Pose" actor is claiming that Smith is refusing him access to their dog. Smith didn't take Porter's claims lightly, and alleged that Lola was his because she was a gift from the actor. However, Porter fired back saying the dog is a "marital asset." This argument turned into something so much more than Lola after Smith's team claimed Porter was unfit to be a dog parent because he takes drugs and parties often. Porter responded, "You will not scandalize my name like that." After a heated debate, the two finally agreed to set up "daytime visits" between Porter and Lola.
In the past, Lola had often graced Porter's social media. In April 2023, the actor shared photos of the mini cockapoo, expressing his sadness for having to leave him behind while he worked. He wrote, "Look at my baby! I'm leaving for my tour soon. I'm so blessed to have such a solid base of love and support at home, but it sure makes it hard to leave. I might have to smuggle her in my carry-on!" It's been a while since he has shared a photo of Lola, and now we know why.
Billy Porter is ready to move on from divorce
Billy Porter isn't letting his messy divorce get in the way of him finding love. In August 2023, before the puppy showdown, Porter had nothing but nice things to say about his ex, Adam Smith, through their divorce. He told The Standard, "It's bittersweet. But relationships are hard. I will always love him. We made it as far as we could. But we learn, we grow and we live. And I'm looking forward to the next... adventure." The next adventure, well, that's finding a new man. The "Pose" actor revealed that he is back on the market and ready to find himself an "English huzzzband." He hasn't found his English husband quite yet, but he's definitely been trying to.
In October 2023, Porter told Page Six at a charity event, "Daddy is dating around." But while the actor is on the hunt for a new beau, he still wants them to pursue him. He shared, "I'm not peeping nobody yet, they got to peep me. They got to take care of me, honey." Porter is single and ready to mingle and isn't shy about sharing how he wants to find love. As for his ex, Smith, he's been a bit more lowkey since their split, and it's unclear whether he too, is trying to find someone new or if he's holding off until their messy divorce is finalized.