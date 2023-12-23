Here's What We Know About Nelly's Four Kids

Three Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Awards, and a $70 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, yet Nelly's most prized possessions are his kids. The Texas-born rapper shares two children from a relationship with ex-girlfriend, Channetta Valentine. The former couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Chanelle Haynes in 1994 and son, Cornell Haynes III in 1999. Following the tragic death of his sister Jackie Donahue in 2005, Nelly expanded his brood by adopting his niece and nephew, Shawn and Sydney Thomas. "As bad as I felt and whatever I was going through, I can't imagine what they [Sydney and Shawn] were going through. It's one of those situations that you don't think about, it has to happen, that's what family does," he explained of his decision to People.

Through the years, Nelly, who is expecting a new baby with girlfriend Ashanti, has been open about raising his kids, often speaking on how he balances his music career with fatherhood. "It wasn't like I was Superman," the "Dilemma" rapper said to the. "Obviously, Nelly wasn't there every day, but whatever needed to be done. I was definitely there. I didn't miss graduation, I showed up for sporting events and whatever I could and a lot of times, I had to be the disciplinarian." But while the rapper might have been in the spotlight for a long time, not much is known about his brood. From their career choices to their relationship with Nelly, here's everything we know about Nelly's kids.