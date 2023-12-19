Weird Things About Jennifer Garner And John Miller's Relationship

After her highly publicized divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner opted to take a completely different approach to her love life. Garner keeps her relationship with John Miller low-key, preferring that it stays out of the press. The "Alias" alum and the CaliGroup CEO first got together in 2018, three years after she and Affleck separated. However, the two weren't seen publicly as a couple until a month after news of their relationship surfaced when they were spotted at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2018.

Despite their public outing, Garner and Miller were reportedly still unsure of where the relationship was headed. "She doesn't call him her boyfriend," a source told People a few days later. "But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy." They surely concluded their feelings were real, considering Garner and Miller are still going strong. In November 2023, they were spotted enjoying lunch together, and Miller appeared on great terms with Affleck earlier that year.

Like Garner, Miller has also gone through a divorce, having previously been married to violinist Caroline Campbell. Miller is also a father to a son and a daughter he shares with his ex. He and Garner even have similar tastes in names, as his daughter is also named Violet, like her eldest. Miller and Garner clearly have plenty in common and have managed to produce a long-standing romance, but their relationship has also made headlines for some of its strange aspects.