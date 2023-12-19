Weird Things About Jennifer Garner And John Miller's Relationship
After her highly publicized divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner opted to take a completely different approach to her love life. Garner keeps her relationship with John Miller low-key, preferring that it stays out of the press. The "Alias" alum and the CaliGroup CEO first got together in 2018, three years after she and Affleck separated. However, the two weren't seen publicly as a couple until a month after news of their relationship surfaced when they were spotted at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2018.
Despite their public outing, Garner and Miller were reportedly still unsure of where the relationship was headed. "She doesn't call him her boyfriend," a source told People a few days later. "But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy." They surely concluded their feelings were real, considering Garner and Miller are still going strong. In November 2023, they were spotted enjoying lunch together, and Miller appeared on great terms with Affleck earlier that year.
Like Garner, Miller has also gone through a divorce, having previously been married to violinist Caroline Campbell. Miller is also a father to a son and a daughter he shares with his ex. He and Garner even have similar tastes in names, as his daughter is also named Violet, like her eldest. Miller and Garner clearly have plenty in common and have managed to produce a long-standing romance, but their relationship has also made headlines for some of its strange aspects.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller were both still married in 2018
Jennifer Garner and John Miller got together in April 2018. While Garner had been separated from Ben Affleck for years, she was still legally married to him. Affleck and Garner only filed for divorce in April 2017, though it was finalized in October 2018, shortly before the media caught wind of her new relationship. In fact, Garner was the one who sought to have her case expedited so it would become final sooner, Us Weekly reported.
Maybe her blossoming romance with Miller motivated her to act? It's hard to know, but he was also in a similar position. Miller split from Caroline Campbell in 2014, but the two remained legally bound until November 2018. Unlike Garner and Affleck's divorce, which was carried out amicably for the most part, Miller and Campbell's seemed bitter. During the proceedings, the violinist accused her soon-to-be ex-husband of shady behavior.
Campbell said Miller was asking for shared physical custody to avoid having to pay child support. "Because I wanted to avoid his anger and minimize the impact of the pending divorce on our children, I chose to 'keep the peace' by reluctantly agreeing to equally shared physical custody," she said, per The Blast. Campbell also contended she was kept in the dark. "Oh, apparently my divorce is finalized," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in November 2018. "I just found out on the internet.. Lol!!"
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are on-again, off-again
Jennifer Garner and John Miller may have been together for years — but they haven't been consecutive. While it's hard to keep up with the exact timeline, the couple split at some point in 2020, reportedly because Miller was more serious about the relationship than Garner. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," a source told Us Weekly. "They parted on very amicable terms." While the outlet reported the news in August of that year, Garner suggested the break may have happened several months earlier.
In January 2020, the "Juno" star uploaded a viral "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" meme to her Instagram featuring photos to match each of the social media platforms. A fan suggested she should have swapped her Instagram pic for her Tinder shot. "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" Garner wrote in response. Of course, Garner could have just been throwing shade, but a source told InTouch in August 2020 that the split happened before the COVID-19 lockdown that March.
"Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over," the insider added. That proved to be true less than a year later. By May 2021, the couple had found their way back together. "Jen and John are back on," a source told Us Weekly. "It started up a few weeks ago." And they have been at each other's side since.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are rarely seen together
Relationships tend to come with a healthy dose of dates, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Jennifer Garner and John Miller. One of the reasons it's hard to keep up with the status of their relationship is that they are rarely seen together. Apparently, that's by design. The couple tries to keep out of the spotlight to protect their privacy. "They meet at each other's houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," a source told Us Weekly in July 2022.
Miller has also never walked a red carpet with Garner, which they don't do for the same reasons. Instead, Miller shows support for Garner from the sidelines. In November, although he skipped the red carpet, Miller and his daughter Violet sat in the audience during the "Family Switch" premiere, Us Weekly noted. Garner reportedly even showed him affection publicly. "Jennifer came over to John after her speech before the film started and planted a kiss on him in the middle of the theater," an insider told the outlet.
In fact, that's one of the things Garner likes about Miller. "She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff," a source dished to Us Weekly in 2022. Garner's need for privacy was hard to maintain with Affleck, so she's enjoying what she has now. "They're happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple," the insider added.