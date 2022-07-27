Jennifer Garner's Low Key Romance With John Miller Is Still Going Strong

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller may have a pretty low-key romance, but that doesn't make it any less adorable. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair first linked up in April 2018, shortly after Garner and her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck, called it quits. Unlike the romance between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Garner and Miller tend to keep their love life away from the public eye and seem incredibly private. "She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff," a source once told Us Weekly of the pair. "You'll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it's just not their style."

The pair hit a roadblock in their relationship in 2020, and Us Weekly reports that they called it quits for a short time. "He was ready for marriage, and she just couldn't commit," an insider revealed. On the bright side, the same source added that "they parted on very amicable terms." However, the two didn't stay apart for very long, linking back up in 2021.

Since they resumed their romance, the couple has been getting closer, and Us Weekly reports that Garner and Miller's children all hung out together for Garner's 50th birthday bash in April. "John's kids finally met Jen's kids," a source snitched. "Lots of kids and family were invited, including John's kids, his parents, his brother, and his [brother's] wife." Today, they're still going strong.