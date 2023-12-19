Everything We Know About Nicole Richie's Adoption Story

Reality star and actor Nicole Richie always finds herself in the middle of the nepo baby discourse due to her being the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie. But despite bearing the Richie name, not many know that she is adopted. Nicole didn't officially become a Richie until the age of nine.

This fact often flies under the radar for fans, likely because Lionel has always been a doting father to Nicole, never shying away from telling the world that he is her biggest fan. He made his affection evident in his hit song "Ballerina Girl," which he composed for her during the time she took ballet classes as a child. The singer also offered Nicole his unwavering support through the challenging times in her life, particularly when she struggled with drug addiction in her early 20s. He and his ex-wife, Brenda, never left her side, even accompanying her to rehab. "We checked in with her because I wanted her to understand that this is not her problem alone ... We were going to try to recover as a family," he told NBC News.

Nicole herself gushed about Lionel being the perfect father, even if he sometimes failed to give himself enough credit for it. "My dad has said before that he doesn't think he was a good dad. But I've never felt like that. He's being too harsh on himself," she shared with The Telegraph. "Looking back, I think I had a wonderful childhood." But unbeknownst to fans, Lionel wasn't actually her dad from the get-go.