The Taylor Swift And Austin Reaves Dating Rumors Explained

Taylor Swift might not have a track out about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (yet), but she has immortalized plenty of her ex-boyfriends in song. This emerged as a theme in her eponymous debut album, and Swift has continued to do what she does best — leverage her relationships to relate to people through song — ever since. The singer-songwriter typically remains coy about which song is about whom, but Swifties have done all the theorizing for us. Per Popsugar, Swift's discography features sweet ballads like "Back to December" (rumored to be about her ex, Taylor Lautner), catchy pop hits including "I Forgot That You Existed" (speculated to be about her ex, Calvin Harris), revenge tracks targeted at Kanye "Ye" West, and everything in between.

But one supposed ex-boyfriend is never mentioned in Swift's songs. Circa June 2023, she was linked to Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves, but it turns out that the whole relationship was just a rumor. At that point, the Grammy winner had recently split from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, whom fans assumed to be a rebound following her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. It was a time when rumors were flying thick and wild as everyone speculated about who Swift would date next — and, according to the New York Post, one Internet user fabricated the whole Reaves-Swift romance for fun. Swift didn't comment on it, but Reaves later debunked the gossip.