Who Is Marion Jones' Husband, Obadele Thompson?

Obadele Thompson was in the courtroom in 2008 when Marion Jones learned that she'd spend six months in prison for lying about her steroid use. However, he deserves to be remembered for so much more than being the husband of a disgraced American Olympian.

Like Jones, Thompson is a former professional athlete who excelled in multiple track and field events. However, while his wife's athletic career will forever be tarnished by her experimentation with performance-enhancing drugs, this isn't the case for Thompson. During a 2000 House of Assembly meeting in his home country of Barbados, he was honored for his talent on the track and his virtuous reputation by being named a special envoy for youth issues. "Obadele Thompson has already been a wonderful ambassador for Barbados. In spite of obvious temptations he has remained 'squeaky clean,'" said Rudolph Greenidge, the Minister of Labour, Sports and Public Sector Reform at the time.

Thompson and his wife both have long tales to tell about their triumphs at the Olympics, but neither owns a gold medal — Jones was stripped of hers amid her doping scandal, and Thompson never managed to cross the finish line first at the Games. However, in an essay for Barbados' NationNews, he posited that he would have become an Olympic champ if he'd competed for a country with better resources. Perhaps he didn't live up to his full potential, but Obadele Thompson overcame a lot of adversity to make his country and his family proud.