Body Language Expert Tells Us Harry & Meghan's Xmas Card Winks At Their Worst Critics

'Tis the season for celebrations, especially for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now that they have put their royal duties far behind them, the duo are showing off their independence, notably through their holiday cards. While they have previously posed with their children Archie and Lilibet to give season's greetings, Prince Harry and Meghan left them out in 2022, per the Irish Mirror. The couple opened up about their decision to keep their kids out of the public eye in their Netflix show, "Harry & Meghan" (via Town & Country). The former "Suits" actor shared, "We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family."

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed their 2023 holiday card and have again opted to solely focus on themselves. As reported by People, the couple chose a pic of the two of them clapping and celebrating at the Invictus Games. "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!" the card read on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their foundation. Both Prince Harry and Meghan are looking upward and beaming with joy, and a body language expert thinks their choice of photo depicts that they're only looking ahead to the future.