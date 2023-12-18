Body Language Expert Tells Us Harry & Meghan's Xmas Card Winks At Their Worst Critics
'Tis the season for celebrations, especially for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now that they have put their royal duties far behind them, the duo are showing off their independence, notably through their holiday cards. While they have previously posed with their children Archie and Lilibet to give season's greetings, Prince Harry and Meghan left them out in 2022, per the Irish Mirror. The couple opened up about their decision to keep their kids out of the public eye in their Netflix show, "Harry & Meghan" (via Town & Country). The former "Suits" actor shared, "We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family."
Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed their 2023 holiday card and have again opted to solely focus on themselves. As reported by People, the couple chose a pic of the two of them clapping and celebrating at the Invictus Games. "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!" the card read on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their foundation. Both Prince Harry and Meghan are looking upward and beaming with joy, and a body language expert thinks their choice of photo depicts that they're only looking ahead to the future.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their many wins
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone through many hard times, but their 2023 holiday card seems to show that they're leaving all their worries behind ahead of the new year. Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." stated, "This photo captures a moment of triumph and genuine joy for Prince Harry and Meghan, devoid of any staged elements. Unlike typical royal Christmas photos, the couple appears relaxed and unposed, making it clear that this was a spontaneous highlight from their past year as both a couple and entrepreneurs." Ponce believes that their pose and uplifted gaze portray hope for more future success while the background of the crowd celebrating hints at their love of being celebrities.
Ponce acknowledged the lack of Prince Harry and Meghan's children, noting, "In a departure from the trend of showcasing down-to-earth, stage photos, as seen in Prince William's family photo, Prince Harry and Meghan deliberately focus on themselves, their achievements, and their business." The expert added that their choice to exclude Archie and Lilibet makes them stand apart from traditional holiday cards shared by other royals. "Perhaps this is a statement of independence, asserting that they thrive without royal support, or it may simply reflect their preference for being the center of attention — a trait that some Brits might view as distinctly American," Ponce shared.