The Bitter Fallout Between Denise Richards And Lisa Rinna Explained

It's no secret that Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna fell out while filming Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, what made the feud so heartbreaking for Richards in particular is the fact that she believes Rinna prioritized creating drama for the show over their decades-long friendship.

Longtime lovers of "RHOBH" may remember that it was Rinna who brought Richards into the castback in 2019. Interestingly, speaking to Bethenny Frankel for her "Just B with Bethenny" podcast, the actor shared that Rinna had been vying to get her on the show for years at that point. As for what ultimately convinced her to join the cast, Richards told Frankel that she figured she and Rinna would enjoy sharing the experience. And, for that first season, they did. However, the following season, she wasn't as lucky. Season 10 saw Brandi Glanville claim she had an affair with Richards – and on top of believing Glanville, Rinna ended up being one of the loudest voices on the matter. Things between Rinna and Richards were tense throughout the season, with Rinna even yelling at Richards in Italy, demanding she 'fess up if she wanted to be on a reality show, and Richards claiming that she was. They made up briefly, but things went from bad to worse. Who can forget Rinna taunting Richards about being upset enough to start thinking about cease-and-desists?

Even so, Richards has since said that the final straw was Rinna's behavior when the cameras weren't rolling.