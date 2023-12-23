The Hugh Jackman Steroid Allegations Explained

Hugh Jackman gave fans the shock of their lives when he made the unexpected revelation that he would return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 2024's "Deadpool 3." After years of insisting that he had retired from wielding his adamantium claws for good, the star walked back on his word and made the surprise decision to revisit one of his iconic roles, which meant that he would have to bulk up for the nth time. With the actor already in his 50s, skeptics questioned whether he could still get jacked up like he used to, at least without the help of science.

One notable skeptic happens to be Joe Rogan, who discussed the actor's MCU comeback on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Given Jackman's age, the former "Fear Factor" host expressed doubts about his ability to bring back his trademark superhero physique without special assistance. He said that Jackman's either going to rely on special effects or consume artificial enhancements. "They're gonna CGI it. He said that he can't do this anymore, and it's also he's in his 50s. I mean what do you think that a guy like that gets on to get that big?" Rogan said. "I mean what kind of stuff? I've never gotten that big. So when you get that big like, what are you on?"

Jackman never got to answer him directly, but he did put an end to the speculations about his steroid use once and for all. As it turns out, the "Logan" star is a big fan of bulking up the traditional way.