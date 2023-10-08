The Tragic Truth About Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is a rare specimen in Hollywood. Not only can he sing and dance — case in point "The Greatest Showman" — but he can also comfortably portray one of the world's most recognized superheroes, in the form of "X-Men" icon Wolverine. With a plethora of dramatic and comedic roles under his belt and an undeniable charisma, it's hardly surprising that Jackman remains a prominent star with a fan base spanning the globe.

Before pursuing a career in entertainment, Jackman asked his father, Christopher Jackman, for advice. The actor's dad suggested that Hugh was "thin-skinned," which might pose a problem. "He's right: I am thin-skinned," Hugh told The Guardian in January 2023. "But it's also a strength as an actor. Thin-skinned is sensitivity, which is something you need. And so I'm still learning to cope with it."

However, the Oscar-nominated actor has faced many challenges throughout his life, starting with his childhood in Australia, which was far from the picturesque existence one might expect. From devastating family losses to persistent rumors and health scares, Hugh Jackman has handled a slew of difficult and heartbreaking situations, even after becoming a recognizable public figure.