Diamond Pro Tells Us The Value Of Corinne Foxx's 'Elegant' Engagement Ring

Christmas came early for Corinne Foxx because her longtime boyfriend, Joe Hooten, popped the question with a beautiful diamond ring, and a diamond pro is exclusively telling Nicki Swift the estimated value of the ring.

It was only a matter of time before Hooten popped the question to Foxx. Although it's a bit unclear as to how they met, they reportedly crossed paths while going to school at USC, per Amo Mama. The couple is said to have been dating since 2018 and went Instagram official in 2019 when Foxx posted several photos of the two looking quite picturesque on the beach. Since sparking their romance, the couple has been relatively private about their relationship, only posting photos here and there on social media.

Although they have kept things private, the couple is taking a major step. Hooten has gotten down on one knee and has asked Foxx to marry him. The model shared the news on social media with a carousel of images from the special day, which appears to have taken place on a boat ride. She captioned the post, "from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever." The photos were beyond cute, but all anyone can talk about is the gorgeous ring Hooten gave to Foxx. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, is spilling all the details exclusively to Nicki Swift about how much the rock of a diamond is worth.