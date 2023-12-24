Hilary Duff Revealed The Devastating Side Of Playing Lizzie McGuire

If you ask any girl who came of age in the 2000s who their role model was growing up, you will likely get a unanimous answer: Lizzie McGuire. Played by Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire was one of the only few fictional characters on TV who showed what it was really like to navigate the awkwardness of teenhood — from buying your first bra, to being forced by your mom to wear an ugly sweater on picture day, to getting the nervous sweats talking to your crush.

Looking back, Duff's portrayal played a significant role in Lizzie's relatability. She was the embodiment of the girl next door — someone you would want to befriend even if she wasn't Disney's darling at one point. "I love Lizzie McGuire. That's my character. That's my girl," she told Access Hollywood of her part (via NBC News). "What was really cool about the show is that everyone goes through that stage of life feeling uncomfortable with themselves and not really knowing who they are, trying to fit in, trying to find out who you want to be, where you want to be."

Sixty-five episodes and a blockbuster hit later, Duff had to say goodbye to the character who became everyone's best friend. For her, it was a chance to show everyone what else she was capable of. "I wanted them to know more about me personally instead of the characters that they might know me as," she told CBS News. Unfortunately, escaping the character's shadow proved easier said than done. To this day, many still see her as good 'ol Lizzie.