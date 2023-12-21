The Voice Co-Star Reba McEntire Has A Tight Relationship With Off-Screen

Queen of Country Reba McEntire joined "The Voice" to fill Blake Shelton's cowboy boots after he left the show in 2023. It might still be early days for the singer, but she appears to be fitting in nicely! In a promo for Season 24, McEntire said, "Everybody's just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be." In an interview with the "Today" show, she reaffirmed, "They're being so sweet, teaching me, guiding me ... I couldn't do it without 'em." Of the other three judges, fans might think that McEntire is closest with Gwen Stefani since Stefani is married to McEntire's longtime friend, Shelton. And it's true that the "Hollaback Girl" singer and McEntire get along like a barn on fire, but the Queen of Country actually has a soft spot for the show's youngest judge, Niall Horan.

Their close relationship is obvious in the show's outtakes, such as when Horan pretended to be McEntire's bodyguard and insisted that no one look at her. According to NBC, the pair bonded over a mutual love of golf, and their fellow judges began picking up on the fact they spend a lot of time together. "Gwen, have you noticed? It seems like Reba and Niall are, like, best friends now," fellow coach John Legend noted, to which Stefani playfully responded, "Totally weird!" Weird or not, McEntire and Horan's sweet friendship might make them the real winners of Season 24.