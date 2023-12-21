The Bold Promise Donald Trump Made In A Leaked Mar-A-Lago Video

Donald Trump is no stranger to making bigly baseless claims. Still, during a fundraiser speech for the far-right North Carolina gubernatorial hopeful, Mark Robinson, at Mar-a-Lago in December 2023, he managed to out-Trump, even himself. The former POTUS' oration ended up on social media after an onlooker caught Trump on camera, and it's eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

If there was a cent for every time Trump has been controversial, we could end global poverty. Trump's outrageous immigration comments played a significant role in his 2016 election platform. They helped him ride the wave to the White House. They are proving to be just as vehement and divisive in Trump's 2024 campaign. You have to go some to cause shock and awe with his speeches, as the world has become pretty immune to the rants. Still, Trump's latest immigration message to his supporters at a New Hampshire rally on December 16, 2023, had the non-MAGA world up in arms.

The Biden administration slammed Trump for claiming immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" and vowing to suppress opposition to his ideology. "Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg. However, the bold promise Trump made in a leaked Mar-a-Lago video blows his previous bluster out of the political water.