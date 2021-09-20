Donald Trump's Latest Message To His Supporters Just Coined A New Strange Phrase

The shadow of Donald Trump still looms large months after his White House exit in January, and perhaps one of the best examples of how the 45th president's legacy has continued to function in a way seemingly by his design is in the U.S. response to immigration. Trump, who used anti-immigration fearmongering by way of his promises to build a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border to sway voters in 2016, stuck strictly to this platform for the entirety of his presidency, despite public outcry against the tactics employed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and conditions at both the border and detainment camps. (Organizations like Amnesty International have accused Trump of human rights violations and for "criminalizing those fleeing persecution and violence in their own countries.")

While detainment centers and such ilk were in place and denounced by activists well before Trump took office, the general consensus is that the handling of immigration by the Trump administration took it to the extreme — and not in a good way.

Now, it seems Trump is once again voicing his opinions on immigration in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Haiti, which killed hundreds and displaced thousands in August, spurring many to seek refuge in the U.S. He also managed to coin an odd new phrase while doing so — one that could maybe even rival his predecessor President George W. Bush's "nucular" gaffe. Read on below to find out more.