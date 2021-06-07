The Truth About Donald Trump's 'Backwards' Pants

It's safe to say Donald Trump hasn't been a stranger to the odd faux pas in his life. The 45th president of the United States has hit the headlines multiple times over the years for some errors in judgment, we mean, who could forget the infamous covfefe tweet that went viral in May 2017?

Before having his Twitter account deactivated, the then-president infamous tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" (per The Guardian). The tweet was only deleted a few hours later and, despite much speculation it was a clear typo, then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended Trump and suggested he actually wrote the word on purpose. "I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," he told press who enquired about the bizarre message (via USA Today).

Well, fast-forward to June 2021 and Trump is still hitting the headlines for what seemed to some to be a big mistake. The former president was spotted showing off what appeared to be a major wardrobe malfunction when it came to his dark blue suit pants. But what really happened? Keep scrolling for the details.