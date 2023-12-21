The Most Scandalous Moments From Below Deck Stars In 2023

The following contains mention of sexual assault.

The "Below Deck" franchise has given fans many water cooler gems this year, and while there were many laughable moments, we also witnessed a few scandals in 2023. Although many jaw-dropping scenes unfolded on-screen, some happened when the cameras weren't rolling, and viewers later learned about the happenings of "Below Deck" stars. With four different shows, it's not a surprise there was much drama to be had, including fights between the cast and a few sexual misconducts.

Captain Sandy Yawn gave her thoughts on all the scuffles during Season 8 of "Below Deck Mediterranean." She told Us Weekly, "Why drama happens is because when you put people in a little boat-contained area, they're working nonstop. Then they're going out and living it up, emotions are going to come out." Of course, imbibing during crew nights adds fuel to the fire. "So when you're drinking alcohol, you have no filter anymore and it just comes out and sometimes it's, 'Oops, I wish I could take that back.' I'm sure a lot of them think that," Yawn added. Now that 2023 is coming to a close, there were more than enough "Below Deck" scandals to reflect on — and we've rounded up the juiciest ones.