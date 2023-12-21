The Most Scandalous Moments From Below Deck Stars In 2023
The following contains mention of sexual assault.
The "Below Deck" franchise has given fans many water cooler gems this year, and while there were many laughable moments, we also witnessed a few scandals in 2023. Although many jaw-dropping scenes unfolded on-screen, some happened when the cameras weren't rolling, and viewers later learned about the happenings of "Below Deck" stars. With four different shows, it's not a surprise there was much drama to be had, including fights between the cast and a few sexual misconducts.
Captain Sandy Yawn gave her thoughts on all the scuffles during Season 8 of "Below Deck Mediterranean." She told Us Weekly, "Why drama happens is because when you put people in a little boat-contained area, they're working nonstop. Then they're going out and living it up, emotions are going to come out." Of course, imbibing during crew nights adds fuel to the fire. "So when you're drinking alcohol, you have no filter anymore and it just comes out and sometimes it's, 'Oops, I wish I could take that back.' I'm sure a lot of them think that," Yawn added. Now that 2023 is coming to a close, there were more than enough "Below Deck" scandals to reflect on — and we've rounded up the juiciest ones.
Luke Jones was fired for sexual misconduct toward a crew member
Luke Jones and Margot Sisson from "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2 had a playful flirtation, but the bosun took things way too far when he drunkenly climbed into the stew's bed while she was sleeping. Although he was warned to stay away by the chief stew Aesha Scott, he went back in naked and attempted to climb into the bunk again until producers stepped in. A distraught Scott immediately went to Captain Jason Chambers, who took Jones off the boat for the night. The following morning, Chambers fired Jones, who claimed he had no recollection of his behavior.
Laura Bileskalne was axed for acting unprofessionally
Laura Bileskalne was another problematic cast member of "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2. The stew continually made unwanted advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra, even though he clearly friend-zoned her. Following Luke Jones' firing, she joked to Margot Sisson that she wouldn't have kicked the bosun out of her bed. When Captain Jason Chambers heard about Bileskalne's inappropriate behavior, he fired her as well. After the episode aired, she took to Instagram to say, "With all the false accusations, people ask me if I regret going on the show? And my answer is NO!"
Captains Sandy and Lee are engaged in a feud
After Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in during "Below Deck" Season 10 temporarily, she fired Camille Lamb for her lack of work ethic. Captain Lee Rosbach wasn't happy about not being told beforehand and tweeted, "So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?" Yawn responded, telling Us Weekly, "I just can't believe there was a thing about it. The reality is when you're on a boat and someone's sick in the hospital, as a captain you're not gonna call them up and say, 'Can I fire someone?'"
Natalya Scudder dramatically quit mid-season
During "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8, Natalya Scudder had to deal with bickering with Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen, creating drama by gossiping amongst the crew. Scudder was also navigating an open relationship with her boyfriend, which had her feeling insecure. After a blow-out fight with Viljoen, Scudder decided to quit the show. Following her exit, Scudder revealed in an Instagram video that she had been struggling with depression since 15 years old and had been sexually assaulted twice. Addressing the backlash from fans, she stated, "The online bullying has been horrific not just for me, like across the cast."
Captain Lee was fired from Below Deck after 10 seasons
Captain Lee Rosbach was the OG of "Below Deck," which was why it was heartbreaking for fans when he revealed that Bravo didn't invite him back for Season 11. "I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back. I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn't get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was," he told South Florida's Sun Sentinal. Rosbach shared that he was still working with Bravo and hinted fans may see him again. "If the numbers take a tank, would I go back? Yeah," he declared.
Gary King was accused of unwanted sexual advances
In August, Rolling Stone reported that Gary King of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" had been accused of sexual harassment by a crew member during Season 4. Samantha Suarez — who worked in the hair and makeup department — claimed that she had tried to keep a very inebriated King inside his hotel room. After getting him some water and snacks, Suarez stated that King grabbed her, pressed himself against her, and wouldn't let go. King has since written and then deleted on his Instagram page, "It's so weird, it's also so far from the truth."
Ruan Irving came on the Below Deck Med with forged documents
Ruan Irving didn't even make it past the first episode of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8 after it was discovered that his paperwork was fake. When an officer came on board to check documents, he pointed out that Irving's were a copy and that he would need the original. The bosun explained that the original was back home in South Africa, and Captain Sandy Yawn later discovered that the photo on Irving's Yachtmaster document was of another person. Irving ended up going back home to sort out the issue, and he later stated on Instagram that he was the victim of a scam.
Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae's friendship is fractured
Fans saw Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae's blossoming romance play out in "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 4, but during the reunion, they revealed that they had broken up. Kelliher revealed that MacRae was seeing someone when the season started, but he claimed it wasn't serious. However, after the two broke up, the chief stew discovered that he and the woman were an official couple, which she called "very hurtful." MacRae later told E! News, "The friendship's changed. Mixing romance with friendship is always going to get messy. Our friendship is strained."