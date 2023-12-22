A Look Inside The Wildly Lavish Life Of LeBron James' Wife Savannah
Lebron James proposed to Savannah James with a ring that may have cost as much as $300,000 in 2011 (via Glamour). Of course, that's nothing compared to the mind-boggling expenses attached to their 2013 wedding — the details of which are so lavish, you may cry. However, you should know that Savannah's life was quite luxurious in the decade before Lebron put a ring on it. Savannah and Lebron — who have three children — have been a couple since around 2002, so he's likely been spoiling her with his NBA salary for years. However, we imagine Lebron's gift-giving has reached new heights since his net worth approached and exceeded one billion dollars.
In 2014, Lebron treated Savannah to one of the best push gifts in history when he planned a trip to Greece before Savannah had their third child. "Mykonos Greece is spectacular! Push gift to my wife @mrs_savannahrj!" Lebron posted to Instagram. Two years later, Lebron surprised Savannah with a Ferrari Testarossa to celebrate her 30th birthday. By the way, Savannah also has her own money, partly due to her investments and long history as an entrepreneur, which is probably why she has an extensive track record of paying it forward to the less fortunate (per WKYC Channel 3). If you didn't know, Savannah is reportedly worth $100 million, all on her own. And she has an opulent life to show for it!
Their wedding likely cost millions of dollars
Lebron and Savannah James' 2013 wedding cost a princely sum. Held at the Grand Del Mar resort, celeb wedding planner Preston Bailey, who orchestrated a $9 million wedding for a loaded tech mogul, also put their wedding together. As far as what a multi-million dollar budget granted them? Well, for starters, many celeb guests — including Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony. According to Page Six, those were just two of the hundreds of people who supported Lebron and Savannah for their weekend wedding activities. And there could've been way more! "[Lebron] cut the list down because he didn't want to have 1,000 people at the wedding," revealed the outlet's insider.
The most dazzling detail of their nuptials? Lebron and Savannah enlisted none other than musical greats Jay-Z and Beyoncé to serenade their guests with their musical talents during the reception. And while the video documentation of their performance of the pop duo's hit, "Crazy In Love," has never hit the internet — at least for the 99 percent to enjoy — we think it's safe to say that you can't get more lavish than that. Of course, there are ways to come close, like having a luxurious honeymoon in Italy. That's exactly where the couple spent their first few weeks as husband and wife, where they enjoyed local cuisine and visited the Colosseum.
Savannah James' bathroom is a dream
Given the busy life that Savannah James leads, it's not shocking to imagine that she sometimes needs time to unwind. Fortunately, she has the most lavish bathroom setup of probably any celebrity wife. During an interview with Allure, Savannah graciously showed off her enormous bathroom, complete with a large, walk-in marble shower and matching marble bench, along with her easily accessible beauty go-tos perched on a marble countertop. "I love makeup," said Savannah. "All of my things have been organized for me, which makes it really easy to find the things that I need because it's a lot of it." Savannah also showed off her gorgeous bathtub, which, no doubt, has fed her love of Epsom salt.
From the outside, Savannah seems to have every self-care item she could ever need — including a fridge for her face masks. However, she still prefers to venture out for her other beauty maintenance. "I don't know why, but a form of therapy for me is going to get my nails done," shared Savannah with The Cut. "I don't have people come to the house. I want to leave, and I like to drive and listen to my playlists." She added, "I like to go get body scrubs and massages, and I love to sit in the sauna. I meditate usually when I'm in the sauna." Savannah also splurges on staycations and overnight hotel stays.