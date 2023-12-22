A Look Inside The Wildly Lavish Life Of LeBron James' Wife Savannah

Lebron James proposed to Savannah James with a ring that may have cost as much as $300,000 in 2011 (via Glamour). Of course, that's nothing compared to the mind-boggling expenses attached to their 2013 wedding — the details of which are so lavish, you may cry. However, you should know that Savannah's life was quite luxurious in the decade before Lebron put a ring on it. Savannah and Lebron — who have three children — have been a couple since around 2002, so he's likely been spoiling her with his NBA salary for years. However, we imagine Lebron's gift-giving has reached new heights since his net worth approached and exceeded one billion dollars.

In 2014, Lebron treated Savannah to one of the best push gifts in history when he planned a trip to Greece before Savannah had their third child. "Mykonos Greece is spectacular! Push gift to my wife @mrs_savannahrj!" Lebron posted to Instagram. Two years later, Lebron surprised Savannah with a Ferrari Testarossa to celebrate her 30th birthday. By the way, Savannah also has her own money, partly due to her investments and long history as an entrepreneur, which is probably why she has an extensive track record of paying it forward to the less fortunate (per WKYC Channel 3). If you didn't know, Savannah is reportedly worth $100 million, all on her own. And she has an opulent life to show for it!