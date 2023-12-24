The Shady Side Of Kelsey Grammer

Whether it's inadvertently getting everyone at his radio station fired, treating his father's live-in therapist like a housemaid, or routinely ditching his friends, it's fair to say that Frasier Crane did some pretty questionable things as the star of the eponymous sitcom "Frasier" and its equally beloved predecessor, "Cheers."

But that's nothing compared to the man who plays the neurotic psychiatrist. Yes, Kelsey Grammer is renowned for being difficult, to put it charitably, whether he's on a TV set, at home, or on the road. Just ask Piers Morgan, his third ex-wife, or any of the people included below for further proof.

With Boston's finest now back on our screens in a semi-successful "Frasier" reboot, what better time to dig deep into Grammer's unscrupulous past? From behind-the-scenes outbursts and numerous run-ins with the law to political takedowns and bitter divorces, here's a look at 14 times the actor truly got shady.