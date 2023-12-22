Taylor Lautner's Wife Suffered A Heartbreaking Loss
The following article includes references to addiction, mental illness, and suicide.
Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, has established herself as an advocate of mental health awareness. A registered nurse from Los Angeles, she has been open about her experiences with anxiety and depression and has worked to help countless others who may be dealing with similar challenges. In 2022, she created The Lemons Foundation, an organization designed to provide resources and support to those living with mental health conditions. As she stated on her website, LEMONS by Tay, Dome's journey with mental health began at a young age after witnessing family members struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.
"At age ten I watched my cousin, who was someone I looked at as a brother, lie lifeless in an ICU bed with tubes and machines all connected to him, the aftermath of an accidental overdose. I remember going home and crying, being so confused as to why he couldn't just stop doing drugs," she recalled. "Over time, I watched him, and other family members, get sober... then relapse.. over and over again." She also recalled losing a dear friend who had bipolar disorder. This heartbreaking occurrence and her own experiences inspired Dome's passion for advocating for self-care and mental health awareness.
Taylor lost her high school best friend to suicide
In 2017, Taylor Dome suffered a tragic loss when one of her best friends from high school, Jared Monroe, died by suicide after living with bipolar disorder. In her blog, she wrote that she and Monroe became good friends during their freshman year in high school and remained close even after they graduated. "Jared would have my back in any situation. He always made me laugh and would tell me how beautiful I was when I went to vent to him about boy problems," she recollected. She also remembered Monroe as one of the kindest people that she had ever met: "He was so thoughtful and constantly put others first, never expecting anything in return."
"He was warm, caring and would light up any room he walked into," she added. But despite Monroe's sunny disposition, not many of his friends knew that he lived with a mental illness, and in 2017, Dome was shocked by the tragic news that one of her closest friends in high school had died by suicide. She was at home preparing for one of her classes when she learned of what happened. "I remember that day so clearly as it still brings tears to my eyes writing this today," Dome said. "All I could think was 'Why?' or 'What could I have done to help him.' I felt so much guilt, confusion and sadness," she stated.
Taylor continues to honor Jared
Ultimately, it was the sudden loss of her friend, Jared Monroe, that inspired Taylor Dome to start advocating for mental health through her foundation and her podcast, "The Squeeze," which she co-hosts with her husband, Taylor Lautner. In the opening episode of their podcast, which aired on February 1, 2023, Dome explained how Monroe's experience with bipolar disorder had completely changed her views on mental health. "That was really a big one for me," she said of her friend's death. "I never thought that that would ever happen. He was always, like, the happiest, most loving person, so I never foresaw, never knew that he struggled with that." She also couldn't help but get emotional while talking about her late pal, saying, "He's definitely a large reason why I do this."
While hosting the first-ever Lemons Foundation Charity Gala in November, Dome paid a special tribute to Monroe for being a huge part of her life and mental health journey. She said, via People, "Jared was a very important person in my life, growing up during my formative years. He was the best guy friend that any girl could ask for." She then thanked Monroe for saving many lives with his story. "I say it still today, that every life lost is a life gained because of Jared's life," she said. "Taylor and I and everyone here tonight, were able to help save so many more lives."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, mental health, or having suicidal thoughts, contact the relevant resources below:
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.