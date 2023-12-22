Taylor Lautner's Wife Suffered A Heartbreaking Loss

Ultimately, it was the sudden loss of her friend, Jared Monroe, that inspired Taylor Dome to start advocating for mental health through her foundation and her podcast, "The Squeeze," which she co-hosts with her husband, Taylor Lautner. In the opening episode of their podcast, which aired on February 1, 2023, Dome explained how Monroe's experience with bipolar disorder had completely changed her views on mental health. "That was really a big one for me," she said of her friend's death. "I never thought that that would ever happen. He was always, like, the happiest, most loving person, so I never foresaw, never knew that he struggled with that." She also couldn't help but get emotional while talking about her late pal, saying, "He's definitely a large reason why I do this."

While hosting the first-ever Lemons Foundation Charity Gala in November, Dome paid a special tribute to Monroe for being a huge part of her life and mental health journey. She said, via People, "Jared was a very important person in my life, growing up during my formative years. He was the best guy friend that any girl could ask for." She then thanked Monroe for saving many lives with his story. "I say it still today, that every life lost is a life gained because of Jared's life," she said. "Taylor and I and everyone here tonight, were able to help save so many more lives."

