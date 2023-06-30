How Did Taylor Lautner Meet His Wife Taylor Dome?

In case you haven't heard, Taylor Lautner is married to another Taylor. No, really. Taylor Lautner, as in Jacob Black from "Twilight" Taylor Lautner, married someone with the same name as him, but it isn't Taylor Swift, just so we're clear. Lautner married a non-famous Taylor, Taylor Dome. Wait, scratch that. Dome is actually famous in her own right, having nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram as of writing. And the reason we love her? She's Team Edward.

Lautner may not have gotten the girl on "Twilight," but at least he had his happy ending with someone who chose him. Dome once participated in a social media trend that asked users to "show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with." She unapologetically shared photos of no other than Robert Pattinson before switching to show her current lover, the IRL Jacob. "Bout time I won something," Lautner quipped in the comments section.

It's pretty clear that the Taylors are perfect for one another, and apparently, they have Lautner's sister to thank for setting them up. As it turns out, it was the "Valentine's Day" star's baby sis who introduced the two Taylors to one another.