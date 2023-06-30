How Did Taylor Lautner Meet His Wife Taylor Dome?
In case you haven't heard, Taylor Lautner is married to another Taylor. No, really. Taylor Lautner, as in Jacob Black from "Twilight" Taylor Lautner, married someone with the same name as him, but it isn't Taylor Swift, just so we're clear. Lautner married a non-famous Taylor, Taylor Dome. Wait, scratch that. Dome is actually famous in her own right, having nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram as of writing. And the reason we love her? She's Team Edward.
Lautner may not have gotten the girl on "Twilight," but at least he had his happy ending with someone who chose him. Dome once participated in a social media trend that asked users to "show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with." She unapologetically shared photos of no other than Robert Pattinson before switching to show her current lover, the IRL Jacob. "Bout time I won something," Lautner quipped in the comments section.
It's pretty clear that the Taylors are perfect for one another, and apparently, they have Lautner's sister to thank for setting them up. As it turns out, it was the "Valentine's Day" star's baby sis who introduced the two Taylors to one another.
The two Taylors met through Taylor Lautner's sister
After the "Twilight" series wrapped, Taylor Lautner took some time away from the spotlight to clear his head, get some perspective, and figure out how to move forward with his acting career. Apparently, his fanbase significantly downsized after the entire saga ended, leading him to feel a little lost. "When that's [popularity] taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like, 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?'" he told PopSugar. "It goes away a little bit. You notice it, and that's the dangerous part, because that can really mess with your mind."
Fortunately, his hiatus did him well, although it took him a few years to return to the scene. Not only did he get to spend more quality time with the people dear to him, but it also led him to his future wife. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," the actor told People in January 2022, a few months before they officially tied the knot. He also added that his sister was responsible for helping him meet the love of his life. "My sister Makena actually introduced us," he recalled. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."
Inside Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's relationship
Aside from sharing the same name, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome also share a love for games. In an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Abduction" star dished that he and Dome met at one of the game nights Makena had organized. "It's just me and my sister, so we're super close, and she always said that she was gonna introduce me to my future wife, and I was like, 'Sure,'" he shared. "I love game nights. She's like, 'Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet." They obviously clicked right there and there and have been playing the game of love since.
Taylor and Taylor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a California vineyard in November 2022. "Everything felt so surreal," Dome told People of their wedding. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. As for Lautner? He's just glad that he's spending the rest of his life with his lover, who he also considers his best friend. "We're going to be hanging out for a long time," he said. "It just so happened that we each fell in love with our best friend." All together now: Awwwww!