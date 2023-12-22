The Real Reason Katie Lee Biegel Left Her Hosting Gig On Top Chef

Katie Lee Biegel appeared on a panel during the 2022 BHG100 event and revealed that she knew that "Top Chef" wasn't a great setup for her. "[Top Chef] was really not the right vehicle for me," said Biegel (via People). "Learning that and learning to be able to say, 'This is a great opportunity, but it doesn't feel right.' It took me a while after to understand that." Biegel — who was in her mid-20s at the time — believes that things went awry because of her age. "I was very young when I did that, and very green and had no TV experience," added Beigel. "Looking back on it, I think why did they ever hire me for that? and I guess they probably think the same thing too."

Unfortunately, Biegel didn't realize that the "Top Chef" producers weren't renewing her contract until the last moment. "Well, I didn't know that I wasn't being asked back until the day after the finale aired," said Biegel on the "TSC Him + Her" show (via Dear Media). "So it was a lot of waiting around and wondering what was going to happen." However, Biegel already had an inkling that producers were looking in a different direction. "It didn't feel right to me, and I could tell that the audience didn't connect," she added, citing "vicious" fan comments. "The day after the finale aired, Andy Cohen called me and fired me."