How Kelly Rutherford Lost So Much Of Her Money

As a former cast member of iconic shows like "Gossip Girl" and "Melrose Place," Kelly Rutherford has had quite a bit of experience playing rich, wealthy characters. Unfortunately, Rutherford's real-life financial journey hasn't been nearly as ideal. While Rutherford — reportedly worth $1 million — has been acting consistently since the late 1980s, the divorce from her ex-husband, Daniel Giersch, thrust her into financial uncertainty. Rutherford filed to divorce Giersch at the start of 2009, a few months after she got pregnant with their second child. Unfortunately, this filing would kick off Rutherford's custody battle with Giersch, which went on for several years and cost the actor significant time, energy, and, most importantly, money.

By 2013, Rutherford had already lost primary custody of their children, who were living in Giersch's home country of Monaco, per E! News. She'd also spent much of her fortune on their custody battle. Rutherford revealed to the publication that she'd exhausted her resources and had "spent every penny. Every penny from 'Gossip Girl,' my pension, my stocks has been spent fighting for my children," she said. While Rutherford didn't divulge exactly how much she'd spent in this interview, she did reveal that her son didn't take it well when she had to return them to their father after her visitations. Unfortunately, Rutherford's constant back-and-forth travel was hard on both her emotions and finances.