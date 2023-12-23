The Truth About Adam Driver's Time In The Military

Adam Driver has become one of the most recognizable Hollywood actors in this day and age. From his roles as Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" franchise to playing Maurizio Gucci in "House of Gucci," he has made quite a mark on-screen. But long before becoming a famous actor, Driver spent time as a marine.

Driver initially had no idea that his life would lead him to serve his country. He grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, and began pursuing acting during his days in high school. Filled with confidence, Driver applied to Julliard, a.k.a. one of the most prestigious performing art schools anyone could ever attend. But while he may have had high hopes, they were crushed when he was rejected from the school. Following his rejection, he worked different jobs, but his life changed in 2001.

After witnessing the 9/11 attacks, Driver was motivated to enlist in the military. Driver revealed to The New Yorker that he decided to join the Marines because of the tragic event. He shared, "It wasn't against Muslims. It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is." The Marines are seen as one of the toughest branches of the military, and the challenge excited the actor. Not long after enlisting, Driver began his training, and being in the military was anything but easy.