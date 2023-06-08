Adam Driver's Life From Childhood To Hollywood Stardom

Living in 2023, only a few people across the globe can say they have never heard of or seen Adam Driver. Be it for his character in HBO's "Girls" or his phenomenal portrayal of Kylo Ren in the three most recent Star Wars films, Driver has made a name for himself in the television and film industry, as well as in nearly all American households.

Driver started dreaming of getting into the show business from a very young age and worked his way up through Hollywood for years to become a well-established actor in every sense of the word. While most people are already aware of his potential as an actor, only a few know what his life has been like prior to succeeding in the field.

Read on to learn more about the star and get a peek into his life, from his early childhood to all his acting and non-acting endeavors and accomplishments as of the time of this writing.