Tragic Details About Kendall Jenner
If you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians over the past decade and a half, you might as well be living off-grid. The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has been dubbed "America's First Family" for their mega media influence and the billions of dollars they have collectively earned for their multiple business ventures and reality television empire.
Launched into stardom on the heels of Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape (released just weeks before the premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"), the scandal became a notch on the belt of the many controversies the family weathered over the years. As they say, there's no such thing as bad press — and the Kardashians and Jenners used that to their advantage to become what many consider to be the most famous family in the country.
Kendall Jenner was famously featured on "KUWTK" for years alongside her sister Kylie, as the younger half-sisters born out of Kris's former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. Fans have seen Kendall grow up onscreen, from the 11-year-old kid when the show started to the uber-successful model she is today. Like many of her sisters, she's constantly criticized for being a "nepo baby," being born into an insanely rich family whose wealth and privilege were immediately bestowed upon her from a young age.
That kind of power comes with great responsibility, and Kendall has learned that being a star isn't always as glamorous as Met Gala red carpets can seem. We're breaking down all the tragic details about Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner wishes she wasn't famous
Many people would kill for the glitz, glam, and endless pockets of cash that characterize the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But as for Kendall Jenner, the model sometimes sees herself living a far different reality. In an interview with Vogue Italia, the "KUWTK" star admitted that the pressure of the spotlight and the toll it takes on her mental health is a major downside to being a part of such a famous family.
"There are moments I wish I wasn't 'famous,'" she told the publication (via Metro). "I've done a lot of work in my life to get to the place where I love Kendall. But yes, I have definitely had moments where I wished I could be out of the spotlight for a couple hours. All that said, I am extremely grateful to live the life that I live."
Jenner has been open about her social anxiety, admitting that she had a rough start to 2023 and even declined to participate in social events as well as fashion week shows to get her mental health in a better place. "I would love to remind everyone that progress in mental health takes time, and to keep practicing healthy habits to work towards your goal or goals," she added. For Jenner, those healthy habits mean taking time for herself in her daily routine, like drinking tea or reading a book. "If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night's rest," she told Vogue.
Kendall Jenner battles debilitating panic attacks
Kendall Jenner may put on a brave face on the catwalk, but behind the scenes, she grapples with unhealthy amounts of stress. In an interview with her bestie, Cara Delevingne, for Harper's Bazaar, the model admitted she sometimes struggles to cope with the news cycle and the state of the world as we know it today.
When asked by Delevingne if there's anything that prevents her from getting a good night's sleep, Jenner responded: "It's funny you ask that because I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks." The 818 Tequila founder revealed that she struggles to see positivity around her with so much unnecessary hate and negativity on the internet, so much so that she fears for younger generations.
"Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love," she exclaimed. "You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."
But despite the pressure of being one of the most successful models in the world, Jenner has learned to find the positives in her journey to bettering her mental health. "Coming out on the other side and feeling optimistic is always reassuring. Everything is temporary, and I feel incredibly grateful and happy," she told Vogue Italia.
Kendall Jenner is scared to have children
Kendall Jenner isn't following in her sister Kylie's footsteps in terms of parenthood anytime soon. The model said as much during a Season 4 episode of "The Kardashians" (per the Independent), in which she opened up to Scott Disick about her fears of becoming a mother. While the two were discussing the model's dog Pyro having separation anxiety, the Talentless founder asked if her pet could be feeding off her anxiety. The 818 founder admitted that her anxiety had "been really bad lately," adding that it had peaked.
"It's one of the reasons why I'm, like, actually scared to have children," Jenner revealed. "Honestly, the scariest part for me is, I'm like, am I just gonna get worse throughout life? she continued. "Because I feel like it's worse than ever right now. And I'm just like, the older I get, is it just gonna get worse, and worse, and worse?" "The Kardashians" star told Disick that her anxiety began when she was around 8 years old and went untreated for years until people began to talk more about mental health.
"But I thought there was something physically wrong with me," she said. "Like, I made my mom take me to a heart doctor and a lung doctor and a brain doctor, and all these people 'cause I thought something was wrong with me." Nowadays, Jenner uses her platform to open up about her battles with anxiety. "... We all have s*** to a certain degree," she said. "So, I think just a little more compassion would be nice.'"
Kendall Jenner has broken down in tears over social media backlash
Social media is a dangerous game, and no one knows it better than celebrities. Kendall Jenner boasts nearly 300 million followers on Instagram, yet the model admits that not all of them have nice things to say. In an interview with Allure, she admitted that she's developed a thick skin when it comes to haters on the internet.
"I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it. I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful," she explained. "You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time."
Jenner manifested this when she was the victim of online hate after attending the Golden Globes in 2018. After the entrepreneur appeared to be experiencing acne in her red-carpet photos at the event, fans quickly pointed out her imperfections on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user, however, applauded the star for her decision to strut her stuff despite the setback. "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand," one fan wrote. Jenner proudly wrote back: "Never let that s*** stop you!" We love that for you, Kendall!
Kylie Jenner said she would have never been friends with her sister if they weren't related
Kendall and Kylie Jenner seem to be as tight as sisters can be. Kendall is just two years older than Kylie, and the two have been thick as thieves for years, from their mischievous pranks on "KUWTK" to becoming successful business partners for their PacSun fashion line. But as close as the two can be, they've had plenty of over-the-top blowout fights over the years. During an episode of "Life of Kylie" that debuted in 2017, Kylie made some shocking remarks about her older sis. "Kendall and I, I don't think we'd be friends if we weren't sisters," she said during a teaser for the show (per Insider), alluding to the idea of her and her sister meeting by chance.
Chance or not, their strong bond has weathered numerous storms over the years. In a "KUWTK" episode that aired in 2020, the two siblings got into a physical altercation during a Palm Springs family vacation. As per Us Weekly, the altercation began when Kendall was unhappy with her outfit on the way to a drag bar. "Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f*** she wants," Kendall told her sisters. Security was later called, as the 818 Tequila founder claimed Kylie put her "heel into my f***ing neck," to which Kylie replied: "That's because you f***ing slapped me!" Though Kendall swore she would never speak to her sister again, the pair made up not long after.
Kendall Jenner is criticized by fellow models over her privilege
Kendall Jenner may be walking the catwalks at New York Fashion Week, but that doesn't mean everyone is cheering on her success. "The Kardashians" star has long been criticized by fans and fellow models alike over the belief that her status and wealth helped shortcut her way into the modeling world. In an interview for Love magazine, Jenner became the center of controversy when she said her words were misinterpreted.
In an excerpt from the spread posted on Instagram, Jenner admitted: "Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do. More power to 'em." It struck a chord with several high-profile models, including Daria Strokous, who posted reposted it to her Instagram Story, writing (per The Cut): "Whatever the f*** those girls do is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families," adding, "Oh, and it's 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f***ing proud of every single one of the girls that did it."
Jenner later apologized, tweeting: "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd [sic] & it's important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"
Kendall Jenner said Caitlyn Jenner's transition was difficult for her
Caitlyn Jenner shocked the world when she revealed her transgender identity to the world in 2015. Formerly known as Bruce, the former Olympic decathlete gold medalist and patriarch to the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years, the news came as a shock to the media and public who had watched "KUWTK" for years. It came as an even bigger shock to his daughter, Kendall Jenner, who had a tough time grappling with Caitlyn's decision to transition.
In her 2016 Vogue interview, Jenner revealed that it was hard to let go of the image of her father as a man, especially when he had shaped her tomboy-like personality. "Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad," she admitted. "You have to get past it — you've got a new person to love. It's kind of a blessing in disguise."
Kendall said she and her sister Kylie had seen Caitlyn cross-dress while growing up, but the family chose not to confront the issue. "At one point Kylie and I thought he was cheating on my mom, because he had makeup and nail polish. One time we found those squishy boob things," she admitted. While the model continues to have a close relationship with Caitlyn, learning to love and understand her new identity took time. "We're not judgmental. But obviously it's strange having your dad, who was so male, completely reverse. It is definitely a gnarly experience," Jenner explained.
Fans attacked Kendall Jenner for her Pepsi ad
Kendall Jenner faced serious backlash in 2017 when the model starred in an incredibly controversial commercial for Pepsi. The advertisement features the model amid a large group of protestors holding a can of the carbonated drink before she waltzs over to a row of police officers, handing it off to one of the cops. She then returns to the group of protestors, who applaud the officer's gratitude after drinking the Pepsi.
The commercial fell flat, with many viewers seeing Jenner's cheery smile as a slap in the face to groups such as the Black Lives Matter movement or Women's March, who see their cause as much greater than a soft drink. Many took to X following the release of the ad to air their grievances, including the daughter of civil rights legend Martin Luther King. "If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi," tweeted Bernice King. "If this #Pepsi ad is the choice of a new generation, I'm gonna need that generation to turn in its badge," wrote comedian Margaret Cho.
Jenner broke down in tears over the aftermath of the ad on an episode of "KUWTK" (per Grazia), admitting: "The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that's what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset." Pepsi pulled the commercial and issued an apology of their own, stating that they were "trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding" but "clearly we missed the mark."