Tragic Details About Kendall Jenner

If you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians over the past decade and a half, you might as well be living off-grid. The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has been dubbed "America's First Family" for their mega media influence and the billions of dollars they have collectively earned for their multiple business ventures and reality television empire.

Launched into stardom on the heels of Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape (released just weeks before the premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"), the scandal became a notch on the belt of the many controversies the family weathered over the years. As they say, there's no such thing as bad press — and the Kardashians and Jenners used that to their advantage to become what many consider to be the most famous family in the country.

Kendall Jenner was famously featured on "KUWTK" for years alongside her sister Kylie, as the younger half-sisters born out of Kris's former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. Fans have seen Kendall grow up onscreen, from the 11-year-old kid when the show started to the uber-successful model she is today. Like many of her sisters, she's constantly criticized for being a "nepo baby," being born into an insanely rich family whose wealth and privilege were immediately bestowed upon her from a young age.

That kind of power comes with great responsibility, and Kendall has learned that being a star isn't always as glamorous as Met Gala red carpets can seem. We're breaking down all the tragic details about Kendall Jenner.