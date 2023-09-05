Kendall Jenner Has Strong Feelings About Being Married One Day

Kendall Jenner doesn't have kids like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, nor has she been married like most of her siblings. Her mom, Kris Jenner, however, desperately wants her to be.

In an episode of the family's reality series "The Kardashians," the model dished that her mother had gone out of her way to tempt fate into having someone go down on one knee for her daughter. She shared that Kris gave her and her siblings personalized dollhouses for Christmas, with hers having an engagement ring inside. "She put an engagement ring in mine, because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me," Kendall shared. "So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life." She's apparently being pressured to pop out kids, too, not just by her mom, but by her younger sister Kylie Jenner as well. "[Kris] will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" the model told E! News.

But it's not like the 818 Tequila founder, who was once rumored to have secretly married ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, is shunning the idea of raising her own family one day. In fact, she looks forward to getting married and having kids — but it won't happen anytime soon.