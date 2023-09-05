Kendall Jenner Has Strong Feelings About Being Married One Day
Kendall Jenner doesn't have kids like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, nor has she been married like most of her siblings. Her mom, Kris Jenner, however, desperately wants her to be.
In an episode of the family's reality series "The Kardashians," the model dished that her mother had gone out of her way to tempt fate into having someone go down on one knee for her daughter. She shared that Kris gave her and her siblings personalized dollhouses for Christmas, with hers having an engagement ring inside. "She put an engagement ring in mine, because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me," Kendall shared. "So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life." She's apparently being pressured to pop out kids, too, not just by her mom, but by her younger sister Kylie Jenner as well. "[Kris] will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" the model told E! News.
But it's not like the 818 Tequila founder, who was once rumored to have secretly married ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, is shunning the idea of raising her own family one day. In fact, she looks forward to getting married and having kids — but it won't happen anytime soon.
Kendall Jenner wants an impromptu wedding one day
A lavish wedding in Italy with Andrea Bocelli as a performer and Dolce and Gabbana as the sponsor? It's not just Kendall Jenner's style, so at least she won't get an earful from her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the future. In a 2018 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kendall told their longtime family friend Jen Atkin that if she does get married, she wants the wedding to be spontaneous.
"I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like, 'F*** it, let's go right now.' Just, like, spur of the moment," she said. And when asked who her dream spouse would be, she noted that she doesn't really have a type. "[If] you cute, you cute," she added. "Like, who am I going to marry? A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them."
But while Kendall wants to shy away from an elaborate wedding, she does want to be clad in a beautiful gown. In a special appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel, the model clarified that she has never been married to shut out rumors, but noted that her future wedding will have her putting her best fashion foot forward. "No one's ever proposed to me," she said. "I've never even been engaged. I'm not married. It would be so nice to be married, but I'm not. My dress would be so beautiful."
She wants to raise children of her own, too
Seeing that she comes from a huge family, it also doesn't come as a surprise that she wants a family of her own. But just like getting married, she's not in a hurry to have kids. "I'm excited for that time in my life. I just know it's not right now," she shared in an interview with WSJ Magazine. And when she finally settles down, you best believe that she's doing it far away from the Kardashian-Jenner bubble in Calabasas. "Oh, yeah. You heard it here first," she said.
Kendall is not immune to catching baby fever, of course, especially since she has a lot of nieces and nephews she loves to spoil and coddle. "I go in and out of phases. Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, 'Omg, I think it's happening. I think I have the fever,'" she once told E! News. Then again, she does get overwhelmed sometimes. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them... I'll just be like, 'go to your mom.'"