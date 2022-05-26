Kris Jenner Is In Hot Water Over Her Treatment Of Kendall Jenner

There's been a baby boom in KarJenner-land over the last few years. While Kourtney Kardashian had her first child, Mason Disick, with her ex Scott Disick back in 2009, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her as-of-yet-unnamed baby boy with Travis Scott as recently as February 2022.

In addition to being momager and matriarch extraordinaire, Kris Jenner is a proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren, all of whom call her "Lovey," per The Daily Mail. And while they're still only tots, Kris hasn't ruled out the possibility that her grandchildren could one day take over the running of the family business. "I think that it could be a combined — I think all the granddaughters and the grandsons [could] get together and just form like a little agency," she told Newsweek.

In good news for Kris, there's no shortage of grandkids to shoulder this responsibility. In fact, all of her kids — with the exception of Kendall Jenner — have children of their own. Though Kendall told Vogue that she wants to wait to have children until her late 20s, Kris is reportedly eager for that day to come sooner. In April 2022, Kendall shared with Paper Magazine that Kris is definitely pressuring her to have kids and "will just randomly [text] me and be like, 'I think it's time.'"