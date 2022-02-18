Kris Jenner Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint To Kendall About Having A Baby

Kris Jenner has high expectations from her fifth child, supermodel Kendall Jenner. In a teaser of her upcoming guesting on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," the reality star and entrepreneur talked about her 11th grandchild and shared which of her children would have a kid next. According to the business mogul, she wants it to come from Kendall.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she told Ellen. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby." While Kendall hasn't openly shared her desire to have a child, she did admit that she has experienced baby fever on multiple occasions — but only because she finds her nieces and nephews too adorable. "Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, '[Oh my God], I think it's happening. I think I have the fever,'" she told E! News in 2019. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them. I'll just be like, 'Go to your mom.'"

It's not like Kendall doesn't ever want to have children, though. She already said that she does, but at the moment, her focus is on her career. In an interview with Vogue in 2018, the model said admitted that she wants to have them in her late 20s. "I am ready to wait," she shared at the time. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."