Kylie Jenner's Video Tribute To Her Son Sparks Rumors Of A Feud With Caitlyn

Kylie Jenner has taken to motherhood like a duck to water. The reality star-turned-billionaire business mogul is now a mom-of-two. Kylie and her rapper baby daddy, Travis Scott, were already parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi when their son, Wolf Jacques Webster, arrived in February 2022, per TMZ. Like everything else in Kylie-world, on the surface, she made it look like doubling the mothering workload was no biggie.

However, the new mom decided to keep it real. Kylie opened up about suffering from a case of postpartum blues in a series of Instagram Stories (via L'Officiel). She said the aftermath of her second pregnancy wasn't anything like her first. Kylie admitted to not struggling "mentally, physically or spiritually" previously, like she had this time around. Luckily, however, she has a vast and loving support network, including her partner, siblings, nieces, nephews, and mom.

Kylie posted a video montage on her social, comprising all the special, key moments throughout her second pregnancy. All of the Kardashians made an appearance — except for camera-shy Rob. Kris and Kendall Jenner were there, too, of course. Proud dad Scott took a starring role along with Kylie's baby bump. Little Stormi, however, stole the show with her unbearable cuteness. Kylie also posted a selection of poignant and intimate photos on her Insta. However, one close family member was noticeably absent from it all — and it set tongues wagging. In fact, Kylie's video tribute to her son has sparked rumors of a feud with Caitlyn Jenner.