Cameron Diaz Finally Addresses Rumored Onset Tension With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz has nothing but love for Jamie Foxx, and she wants the world to know it. She's hit back at rumors that he caused tension and headaches on the set of the Netflix movie, "Back in Action," and called fake news on reports of diva behavior.

A source claimed Foxx was derailing Diaz's return to acting with his onset temper tantrums. "There have been some issues on set, and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," they told The Sun in March 2023. "He demanded the problems be sorted immediately." The insider alleged Foxx went on a crazy firing spree, canning an executive director, two other higher-ups, and his driver. They claimed everybody was fed up with him and that Foxx's behavior had made him "pretty unpopular" with the cast and crew.

Foxx reportedly got Diaz to unretire and return to the big screen to star with him in the film. Although, it's up in the air if Diaz ever actually intended to leave the spotlight for good. The rumors stemmed from a 2018 Entertainment Weekly interview with "The Sweetest Things" co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate. "I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired," Diaz quipped after the trio were asked if they'd reunited since filming the flick. Still, although reports that Foxx dragged Diaz out of the soccer mom life are questionable, there's no doubt that she has his back, nixing rumors of onset tension between the two.