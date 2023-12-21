Cameron Diaz Finally Addresses Rumored Onset Tension With Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz has nothing but love for Jamie Foxx, and she wants the world to know it. She's hit back at rumors that he caused tension and headaches on the set of the Netflix movie, "Back in Action," and called fake news on reports of diva behavior.
A source claimed Foxx was derailing Diaz's return to acting with his onset temper tantrums. "There have been some issues on set, and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," they told The Sun in March 2023. "He demanded the problems be sorted immediately." The insider alleged Foxx went on a crazy firing spree, canning an executive director, two other higher-ups, and his driver. They claimed everybody was fed up with him and that Foxx's behavior had made him "pretty unpopular" with the cast and crew.
Foxx reportedly got Diaz to unretire and return to the big screen to star with him in the film. Although, it's up in the air if Diaz ever actually intended to leave the spotlight for good. The rumors stemmed from a 2018 Entertainment Weekly interview with "The Sweetest Things" co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate. "I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired," Diaz quipped after the trio were asked if they'd reunited since filming the flick. Still, although reports that Foxx dragged Diaz out of the soccer mom life are questionable, there's no doubt that she has his back, nixing rumors of onset tension between the two.
Firm film friends
Before Jamie Foxx's emergency medical hospitalization in April 2023, reports surfaced suggesting he had made everyone's lives a living hell while filming Netflix's "Back in Action." The purported on-set tension between Foxx and Cameron Diaz was apparently so bad that she vowed never to make another movie again. An alleged source told the Daily Mail that Diaz would turn her back on acting because she was sick of all the Hollywood histrionics. "She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," they claimed.
Well, that's all news to Diaz. She debunked the Foxx diva rumors and reports of tension during an appearance on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast with Molly Sims. "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," Diaz shared. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'... Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him."
Diaz praised Foxx for being the consummate pro and insisted she enjoyed her time with him on set. "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun," she said. Diaz admitted she was angry over the rumors, but Foxx chose to take the high road and ignore the chatter.
The big return
"Back in Action" isn't the first time Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx have shared the screen. The two starred in a remake of "Annie" together in 2014. So, he was already aware of her talents before they started shooting the Netflix comedy, and Foxx was raring to get back behind the camera with her following Diaz's near decade-long hiatus.
Foxx had nothing but high praise for his co-star when he sat for an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" in February 2023. "Cameron is such an incredible force, and she's done so much in this business, we had to be really innovative in how we brought her back," he said. "We love her," Foxx shared, explaining that he lured Diaz back into the limelight by promising her "lots of fun" while filming. "I think that's what brought her to it," he concluded.
Meanwhile, it's fitting that Diaz made her return to Hollywood with a Foxx movie as "Annie" was the last flick she made before taking an industry break. "I was very much, 'that's it for me. I'm done. And I am, like, I'm done,'" Diaz told Rachel Ray, explaining that she loved focusing on being a wife and mom. She said she'd initially been reticent to return to work but was all in once she realized she could balance it with family life. Diaz shared that Benji Madden had been supportive and was completely behind the decision to reignite her career.