What We Know About Kenan Thompson's Hush-Hush Divorce

Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, initially kept their separation under wraps. News of their break up was made public in April 2022, but the couple was reportedly separated since November 2020. "They really just grew apart and wanted different things. There's nothing juicy about why they split," a source told Us Weekly once the pair went public with the separation. The "Saturday Night Live" performer and Evangeline would still see each other often and even "go to dinners just the two of them," as they remained close while co-parenting their two daughters.

A month after making the breakup public, Thompson emceed the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square in May 2022, and he did not wear his wedding ring. "He looked like he was having so much fun," a person at the event told Page Six at the time.

Shortly after, the "Good Burger" star and Evangeline officially filed for divorce. As reported before, the former couple maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their family. "They're still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters' birthdays as a family," a source told Us Weekly in June 2022. Meanwhile, another insider told TMZ that Thompson and his ex split because "they simply grew apart." Thompson remained tight-lipped about the divorce for 18 months but spoke about it after writing his memoir.