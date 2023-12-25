The Bitter End To John Oates And Daryl Hall's Friendship Explained
John Oates and Daryl Hall have been synonymous with yacht rock since the '70s and were known for their many hits such as "Sara Smile" and "Maneater." Although fans couldn't picture one without the other, both went on to pursue solo projects and seemingly drifted apart both personally and in their music careers. "I'm in the process right now of coming up with some ideas. I've been working with some people on them right now I don't want to talk about yet," Hall told Rolling Stone in 2020. The singer revealed thathe was working on a new album for their band and that Oates would jump in later. "We don't write together very much, never did really. We went separate ways creatively," Hall added.
Despite their plans, Hall & Oates never released their record. When asked by the LA Times if fans could expect any new music from the duo, Hall stated, "I have no idea. I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell." He added, "I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John." It looks like creative differences aren't the only problem between Hall and Oates. According to reports, the two are locked in a legal battle and it remains to be seen if the two will perform together ever again.
Daryl Hall sued John Oates and had a restraining order placed against him
Daryl Hall is watching John Oates' every move. On November 24, AP News reported that Hall sued Oates for attempting to sell his share of their joint business, Whole Oats Enterprises. Oates was slapped with a temporary restraining order by a Nashville judge to prevent him from moving on with the sale until further notice. Hall requested the lawsuit remain sealed, as it involves confidential information.
Although details of the lawsuit were made for private eyes initially, The Guardian uncovered more information a few days later. In the court filings, Hall accused Oates of appearing to want to keep his share of Whole Oats Enterprises when in fact he was in talks with Primary Wave Music about selling his half of the business. Oates, on his part, called the accusations "inflammatory" and accused Hall of trying to individualize himself from Hall & Oates for years. "On this point I agree. I now must act with truthfulness and make decisions that are right for myself, my family, and my artistic future," Oates stated. Amid the lawsuit, Oates continued working and revealed where he stands with his former singing partner.
John Oates isn't opposed to performing with Daryl Hall again
John Oates isn't about to let go of a missed opportunity. When asked if he and Daryl Hall will ever reunite on stage after the lawsuit drama is cleared, he told Entertainment Weekly, "Oh, you know what, I never say never to anything. I don't know what's going to happen, but I just want, right now, I'm focused on where I am in life and leading the best life I can and moving forward." Oates is keeping busy amid the lawsuit and was recently revealed as Anteater in "The Masked Singer." Echoing his sentiments about living life as best as he can, he shared his hopes for the future. "I want to do good things. I want to give back; it's important to me. I want to enjoy whatever's left in my creative future," he declared to People.
As for Hall, it seems he's happy with his solo career. In 2022, he told Bill Maher in an episode of "Club Random Podcast" that he doesn't consider Oates his "creative partner" but rather just a "business partner." He added, "We made records called 'Hall & Oates' together but ... we've always been very separate and it's a very important thing for me." Hall also revealed that he and Oates didn't always record together and that "Kiss On My List" was entirely sung by him. It looks like Hall is happy as the only lead singer but miracles have happened, and perhaps an epic reunion tour can be in the future.