The Bitter End To John Oates And Daryl Hall's Friendship Explained

John Oates and Daryl Hall have been synonymous with yacht rock since the '70s and were known for their many hits such as "Sara Smile" and "Maneater." Although fans couldn't picture one without the other, both went on to pursue solo projects and seemingly drifted apart both personally and in their music careers. "I'm in the process right now of coming up with some ideas. I've been working with some people on them right now I don't want to talk about yet," Hall told Rolling Stone in 2020. The singer revealed thathe was working on a new album for their band and that Oates would jump in later. "We don't write together very much, never did really. We went separate ways creatively," Hall added.

Despite their plans, Hall & Oates never released their record. When asked by the LA Times if fans could expect any new music from the duo, Hall stated, "I have no idea. I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell." He added, "I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John." It looks like creative differences aren't the only problem between Hall and Oates. According to reports, the two are locked in a legal battle and it remains to be seen if the two will perform together ever again.