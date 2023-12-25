The Scary Car Accident That Changed Joaquin Phoenix's Life Forever

Fortunately, while Joaquin Phoenix has had brushes with his darker side, his sober journey has been going great. While talking to GQ, Phoenix revealed that he'd mostly been able to abstain from alcohol and had given up weed. During a 2019 feature with Vanity Fair, he also shared that, while he hadn't completely overcome his smoking habit, he'd made some progress because of hypnosis. And while Phoenix abided by a fully vegan diet, which he'd also adopted for his dogs, he's succumbed to the occasional craving now and again. "I don't really like junk food," said the actor. "I don't like processed foods. Right? But I still can—like, I'll fu** up a bag of chips. Like a fu**in' Subway sandwich and sh**." Well, everyone has a vice or two.

As far as his career, Phoenix is doing better than ever. 2023's "Napoleon" saw him star as Napoleon Bonaparte. According to Collider, it became a box office hit, grossing over $170 million in ticket sales. Ridley Scott, who directed and produced the film, sang Phoenix's praises when revealing why he'd cast him in the movie. "I was blown away by his outrageous film 'Joker,'" shared Scott while speaking at Contenders London (via Deadline). "I didn't like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable. I thought he'd be an amazing asset to Napoleon, [not only creatively] also in a commercial sense." Judging by the film's ticket sales, Scott was right.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).