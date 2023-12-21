Suri Cruise Is All Grown Up & Taking After Her Parents In A Big Way
The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to the Cruise family. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' only child, Suri Cruise, has been following in her parents' profession.
It's hard to believe that Suri is all grown up, but Holmes and Cruise welcomed her back in 2006. From the moment she was born, the A-list actors have done their best to keep Suri out of the limelight. However, now and then, the couple would tease what Suri was up to or what her life was like. At an early age, Holmes recognized her daughter had a sense of creativity in her. She told InStyle (via People), "[Suri] loves coloring and creating. She's a great mimic and dancer. She came to the photo shoot yesterday and was into all the shoes." Suri was clearly interested in creative outlets, but there was one big question on everyone's mind — would she go into acting like her famous parents?
In 2017, the Sydney Morning Herald (via The Daily Mail) asked Tom whether Suri would be like him and his ex-wife and go into acting. The "Mission: Impossible" star responded, "You never know, you never know." The actor revealed that his passion for acting started at a young age, and while it didn't look like that same passion had hit Suri just yet, it eventually did. As Suri has taken on high school, it seems she has grown fond of acting.
Suri Cruise performed in a high school play
With Suri Cruise's parents being Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, it seemed inevitable that she would go into acting. Even though many could have assumed Suri would eventually pursue acting, her parents had no clue what she would show interest in, but no matter what she did, they would always support her.
When asked in 2013 by E! News about whether he thought his daughter would inherit his inclination to acting, Tom said, "All my kids [can]. What I do is try to find out what they're interested in and support them in that. There's no pressure."
Page Six reports that Suri has taken on the world of acting, though not in any professional films — at least not yet. The outlet revealed that the now 17-year-old took on a leading role in her high school play, "The Addams Family: A New Musical." Suri reportedly played Morticia Addams, the mother of the wild Addams bunch, and was stellar in her role, although that might not be shocking considering who her parents are. An attendee shared, "She was amazing." After the show ended, Suri thanked her teachers and fellow cast in the play. There was no mention of thanks to her famous parents, but perhaps she wants to build a name of her own.
Suri has been slowly dipping into the entertainment world
Suri Cruise's high school play isn't the first time the young teen has shown interest in the entertainment world. According to Page Six, Suri has been slowly dipping her toe into the entertainment industry. She's even lent her voice to two of her mom's projects, recording songs for both 2022's "Alone Together" and Holmes' 2023 directorial debut, "Rare Objects."
Holmes spilled details to Yahoo Entertainment on Suri's involvement in "Alone Together," and revealed why she chose her to sing in the opening credits. She shared, "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing." But when she's not lending her voice to films, Holmes said, "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
We don't expect Suri to be an average teen for long — with her obvious passion for the entertainment world, it wouldn't be surprising to find Suri acting in a big feature film in the coming years.