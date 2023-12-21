Suri Cruise Is All Grown Up & Taking After Her Parents In A Big Way

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to the Cruise family. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' only child, Suri Cruise, has been following in her parents' profession.

It's hard to believe that Suri is all grown up, but Holmes and Cruise welcomed her back in 2006. From the moment she was born, the A-list actors have done their best to keep Suri out of the limelight. However, now and then, the couple would tease what Suri was up to or what her life was like. At an early age, Holmes recognized her daughter had a sense of creativity in her. She told InStyle (via People), "[Suri] loves coloring and creating. She's a great mimic and dancer. She came to the photo shoot yesterday and was into all the shoes." Suri was clearly interested in creative outlets, but there was one big question on everyone's mind — would she go into acting like her famous parents?

In 2017, the Sydney Morning Herald (via The Daily Mail) asked Tom whether Suri would be like him and his ex-wife and go into acting. The "Mission: Impossible" star responded, "You never know, you never know." The actor revealed that his passion for acting started at a young age, and while it didn't look like that same passion had hit Suri just yet, it eventually did. As Suri has taken on high school, it seems she has grown fond of acting.