Sam Alexis Woods Has Had Quite The Transformation

The daughter of golfer Tigers Woods, Sam Alexis Woods, has completely grown up in the public eye. Having celebrated her 16th birthday in June 2023, Tiger and his family have been at the center of public scrutiny ever since Sam's infancy. That scrutiny only grew more intense after her dad's well-publicized 2009 scandal and subsequent divorce from her mother, Elin Nordegren.

Raised by both parents — who shared custody of Sam and her younger brother, Charlie Axel Woods — she was just six months old when she made her first public appearance, watching her dad win the 2007 Target World Challenge golf tournament, while in the arms of her grandmother, Kultida Woods.

In December 2023, Sam joined her famous father at the PNC Championship's Pro-Am Tournament in Orlando, Florida, making her debut in a very special role. Moving further and further away from the controversy that ruled her childhood, it seems like we'll be seeing more of Sam in the years to come; keep on reading for a look back at her life so far.