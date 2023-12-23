Sam Alexis Woods Has Had Quite The Transformation
The daughter of golfer Tigers Woods, Sam Alexis Woods, has completely grown up in the public eye. Having celebrated her 16th birthday in June 2023, Tiger and his family have been at the center of public scrutiny ever since Sam's infancy. That scrutiny only grew more intense after her dad's well-publicized 2009 scandal and subsequent divorce from her mother, Elin Nordegren.
Raised by both parents — who shared custody of Sam and her younger brother, Charlie Axel Woods — she was just six months old when she made her first public appearance, watching her dad win the 2007 Target World Challenge golf tournament, while in the arms of her grandmother, Kultida Woods.
In December 2023, Sam joined her famous father at the PNC Championship's Pro-Am Tournament in Orlando, Florida, making her debut in a very special role. Moving further and further away from the controversy that ruled her childhood, it seems like we'll be seeing more of Sam in the years to come; keep on reading for a look back at her life so far.
She's the first child of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren
Golf phenom Tiger Woods tied the knot with Elin Nordegren in 2004, with the lavish Barbados wedding — which boasted such opulent details as 500 roses and a crew of hairstylists flown in from London — reportedly setting him back $1.5 million. Three years later, the couple made a big announcement via Woods's website (via People): "Elin and I are delighted to announce the birth of our daughter, Sam Alexis Woods," the golfer wrote in 2007. "This is truly a special time in our lives and we look forward to introducing Sam to our family and friends over the next few weeks."
Two weeks later, Tiger revealed the heartwarming origin of his first child's name, explaining why Sam was not a shortened form of Samantha. "We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family ... because she was born [the day after] Father's Day," he recounted during a 2007 press conference (via People), revealing his daughter's name was a tribute to his father, who had died the previous year.
"It just happened to fit," Tiger added. "My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam.'"
Her world was rocked by her parents divorce
Sam Alexis Woods was only 2 years old when her parents' lives imploded. In the fall of 2009, tabloids began reporting that Tiger Woods was not as squeaky clean as his public image had led fans to believe; those reports turned out to be founded when numerous women came forward to reveal they had been having affairs with the golfer. Tiger and wife Elin Nordegren split up in the wake of the scandal and finalized their divorce in 2010. While initial reports claimed Nordegren exited the marriage with a settlement of $750 million, that amount was subsequently said to be a still-hefty $100 million.
Sam was a toddler when her parents split up, and while she could not have realized it at the time, her world changed irrevocably. At first, there were reports that Nordegren allegedly sought full custody of both of their kids, however, the exes eventually agreed to a shared custody arrangement. With Sam and her brother splitting their time with each parent during their formative childhood years, not only did the kids get to forge relationships with both their mother and father — Sam, in fact, was regularly seen cheering her dad on during golf tournaments while growing up — they also came to experience their parents' gradual warming toward each other throughout their childhood.
She grew up with both her parents, separately
With Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren sharing custody of their children, Sam Alexis Woods experienced a childhood that was both sadly typical — in that her parents divorced when she was still a young child — while also growing up in a wildly privileged environment.
Both her parents owned mansions in Florida, not far from each other, which has allowed the exes' custody-sharing arrangement to operate like clockwork. Both Sam and her brother attend the same school, the exclusive Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. The private academy is reportedly mere miles away from both parents' abodes, providing some much-needed consistency in their lives.
Meanwhile, Tiger told Time in 2015 that he has been very candid with his children about his transgressions, discussing with them how his poor decisions led to the divorce. According to the skilled golfer, he told his kids, "'Guys, the reason why we're not in the same house, why we don't live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes.'" Tiger was well aware his kids would eventually learn the truth courtesy of the internet, and wanted them to know he bore the sole responsibility. "I was to blame, and so I'm taking initiative with the kids," he added. "I'd rather have it come from me, as the source."
Sam Alexis Woods has lived in both America and Sweden
After her parents' divorce, Sam Alexis Woods spent time in Sweden, the native land of mother Elin Nordegren. While Nordegren's primary residence remained in Florida, the model ensured that her children were familiar with their heritage and her homeland. "As much as I love Sweden, I am an American too, and I have learned to love this country," she explained to People in 2010.
According to the model, she felt that grounding her kids in the culture and the language of her Nordic home was a crucial aspect of her parenting. It was for that reason that she ensured her children were dual citizens, with passports from both the U.S. and Sweden. "My children and I are both Swedish and American citizens, we speak both languages, and I think we get the best of both worlds," Nordegren noted.
During that interview, she also revealed that she planned on making sure that her children would spend ample time in Sweden, so they could get to know their extended family living outside the U.S. "The kids and I are also going to be spending time in Sweden so they get to experience the culture and have a close relationship with their grandparents, cousins and other family," she said.
Sam is more into soccer than golf
Given that Tiger Woods is arguably the most famous golf player in the world, it would be more than understandable that Sam Alexis Woods would follow in her father's footsteps by embracing the game. However, when it comes to her sporting interests, golf isn't her top athletic pursuit.
"They're keen into soccer," Tiger said of his kids during a 2018 interview with Golf. "If they want to play golf, that's great. If they don't, that's fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports." According to Tiger, playing soccer with his daughter and son has become a fun way to bond with them while also engaging in physical activity. "I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them," he said. "I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It's so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer."
In addition to playing soccer with her dad and brother, Sam also played with her school's team while attending the Benjamin School. In fact, since she was added to the roster of the varsity girls' soccer team in November 2023, the team experienced a winning streak that went unbroken for the remainder of the year.
She is a source of inspiration to her father
Despite the divorce and the scandal that preceded it, Tiger Woods has maintained a close bond with daughter Sam Alexis Woods. That was evident when he was joined by Jada Pinkett Smith for the inaugural edition of "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons," a video series for Golf Digest in which Tiger shares golf tips with various celebs.
At one point in their discussion, Pinkett Smith asked Tiger to share any lessons that his daughter had taught him. "What has my daughter taught me? I don't like boys," he joked. "She's such, like, my daddy's little girl, you know? I love it." Pinkett Smith then let him know her opinion that every man should have a daughter. "She has taught me to be more patient," Tiger agreed about his daughter. "But I don't ever want her to leave home ... my little girl."
Part of that closeness has been the result of the improved relationship between her parents, as the once-fraught relationship between the ex-spouses began to improve over the years. In fact, during the pandemic lockdown, Sam and her brother were shuttled back and forth between their parents' homes in what appeared to be a very chill arrangement. "The kids can go to mom's or dad's anytime they want," a source told People 2021. "And there's very little jealousy over who gets to spend what time with the kids."
She helped her dad after his 2021 car accident
In February 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash. His injuries were severe, including a badly broken leg that required emergency surgery. "It's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," said law enforcement who was at the scene of the accident, reported by Golf Digest.
Tiger faced a long and painful journey to recovery. While recuperating, a source told People, he counted on the support of his children, son Charlie Woods and daughter Sam Alexis Woods. "Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery," the source said. "At times, it's been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though."
More than a year after the accident, his daughter honored him during a speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame. At one point, she referenced his accident, and how fearful she and her brother had been about the extent of his injuries. "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," she said, as reported by People.
Sam inducted Tiger into the World Golf Hall of Fame
In March 2022, Sam Alexis Woods paid tribute to father Tiger Woods during a very special occasion: his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. "I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," Tiger said prior to the ceremony induction, according to the PGA Tour.
Not only was Sam present for her dad's big day, but she was the one who introduced him. In her speech, she recalled the day of her birth. "My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot," Sam, then 14 years old, said with a laugh (via NBC Sports). "He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all."
She also referenced her father's tenacity and the lessons that she has learned from him over the years. "I realized while writing this speech that, no matter what life throws our way, we somehow come out together and stronger," she added. "You know, train hard, fight easy."
She made headlines by caddying for her father
In December 2023, Sam Alexis Woods emerged in a new role alongside dad Tiger Woods while he competed in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am Tournament in Orlando, Florida. This time, she wasn't just cheering him on — she was his caddy.
Among her duties in supporting Tiger's game was driving him around in a golf cart and handing him his clubs. At one point, reported People, father and daughter stood side by side, each with their hands on their hips as they struck identical poses. Meanwhile, brother Charlie Woods played alongside his dad. While the Woods men did not emerge victorious at the end of the game, it was clear that a good time was had by all when father and daughter ended the tournament with an affectionate fist-bump.
To commemorate the occasion, the PGA Tour shared a video of the dad-daughter duo on Instagram, in which she can be seen cleaning off one of his clubs. "For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today," read the caption, punctuated with a heart emoji.