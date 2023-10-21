Dark Secrets Jada Pinkett Smith Tried To Hide

The following article includes references to addiction, mental health struggles, and suicidal ideation.

In another life, Jada Pinkett Smith would have been an attorney. By the time she clocked 18, Jada was an arts graduate, and enrolled at the North Carolina School of the Arts when the Hollywood bug bit. Jada, who'd been persuaded to move to California by her friend, Tupac Shakur, told her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "You got two choices. ... I could go to L.A. and see if I can do this Hollywood thing, or I could become a lawyer and take all my dramatics to the court," as she narrated on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast in October 2023. Banfield-Norris picked Tinseltown. Armed with a self-starting attitude, Jada landed her first acting gig as Beverly in the Fox sitcom "True Colors." Her breakout came in the early '90s in the form of the character Lena James in "A Different World" after a few short-lived television appearances.

Although she thought fame and money would bring her joy, it didn't. Jada purchased a farm in her hometown, Baltimore, and was set to live a life away from the spotlight when Will Smith called and asked her to be his girlfriend. "She got on a plane, came back to L.A., and never spent one night in her farm in Baltimore," Will shared on "Red Table Talk" in 2018. Together, the couple has built an entertainment empire. Massive as it is, it's not without its fair share of well-kept secrets, some of which have made their way to the public.