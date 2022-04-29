What Jada Pinkett Smith Just Realized About Her Mental Health

Fresh off husband Will Smith's Oscars altercation, Jada Pinkett Smith got right back to her Red Table for Season 5 of her Facebook Watch show. The trailer for the new season of "Red Table Talk" promised enticing A-list guests such as Janelle Monáe, mother-daughter duo Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin, and the parents of late Miss USA Chelsie Kryst.

Mental health seems to be a main theme for "Red Table Talk" Season 5. Monáe, who was featured on the season premiere on April 20, touched on her journey to becoming a LGBTQIA+ champion despite a "super conservative Baptist" upbringing, per Deadline. Basinger and daughter Ireland, meanwhile, took to the Table on the April 25 episode to discuss how they grappled with anxiety in various situations in their lives. As Basinger shared, she experienced extreme agoraphobia after her highly publicized divorce from her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin. "I wouldn't leave the house... I had to relearn to drive," Basinger shared, per USA Today. As for Ireland, she delved into the subjects of abusive relationships as well as her cardiophobia. "I start panicking to the point where I'm convinced, no matter what anyone says, that I'm gonna have a heart attack," she divulged.

Basinger and Ireland's confessions were related to a larger discussion of anxiety led by Pinkett Smith, who revealed she only recently realized she suffered from anxiety as well.