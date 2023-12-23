Ryan O'Neal's Cause Of Death Is Now Clear
Two weeks after Ryan O'Neal's passing at 82, the "Love Story" actor's cause of death has been disclosed. The Blast, who obtained O'Neal's death certificate, shared that the star died of congestive heart failure. For years, O'Neal suffered from cardiomyopathy, which hinders the heart muscle from pumping blood properly.
Following the star's death on December 8, O'Neal's son Patrick O'Neal took to Instagram to honor his dad. He wrote, "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us." Patrick deeply admired the performer, as he wrote, "My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."
Additionally, Patrick painted a picture of O'Neal's prolific career. In addition to starring in the 1970 film "Love Story" — a performance that put him on the map — O'Neal acted in well-known films such as "Barry Lyndon," "Paper Moon," and "What's up, Doc?" Before his movie career took off, O'Neal gained recognition for playing Rodney Harrington in the soap opera "Peyton Place." While the actor found great success professionally, O'Neal also faced his share of challenges, as he had serious health problems later in his life.
Ryan O'Neal overcame other health issues
Ryan O'Neal's health took a turn in 2001, when he was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia at the age of 60, per People. At the time, his rep told ABC News, "It is treatable and he is doing very well." While he entered remission for his illness, he found out he had prostate cancer in 2012. A year later, O'Neal talked about overcoming the disease at the Prostate Cancer Research Institute Conference. O'Neal shared, "I'm cancer-free. And I plan to stay that way. As long as I'm examined every three months or so and they keep tabs on my progress, I feel the sky's the limit."
In 2021, O'Neal opened up about his health issues to People. "I'm proud of them, I've survived them. I thought I was gone. And suddenly I come back. Not the same man I was, but I'm back," he said. The actor also considered how he'd be remembered, saying, "Oh, I've had so many stories told about me that I don't even know what my legacy is." While fans recall O'Neal's complicated relationships, the actor is also remembered for his mark on the entertainment industry. After his death, O'Neal's "Peyton Place" co-star Lee Grant praised the star on X, formerly known as Twitter. "An incredible talent, an incredible beauty. A gift of an artist we're lucky to have so much of captured forever," she tweeted.