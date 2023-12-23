Ryan O'Neal's Cause Of Death Is Now Clear

Two weeks after Ryan O'Neal's passing at 82, the "Love Story" actor's cause of death has been disclosed. The Blast, who obtained O'Neal's death certificate, shared that the star died of congestive heart failure. For years, O'Neal suffered from cardiomyopathy, which hinders the heart muscle from pumping blood properly.

Following the star's death on December 8, O'Neal's son Patrick O'Neal took to Instagram to honor his dad. He wrote, "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us." Patrick deeply admired the performer, as he wrote, "My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."

Additionally, Patrick painted a picture of O'Neal's prolific career. In addition to starring in the 1970 film "Love Story" — a performance that put him on the map — O'Neal acted in well-known films such as "Barry Lyndon," "Paper Moon," and "What's up, Doc?" Before his movie career took off, O'Neal gained recognition for playing Rodney Harrington in the soap opera "Peyton Place." While the actor found great success professionally, O'Neal also faced his share of challenges, as he had serious health problems later in his life.