Inside Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good's Controversial Romance

Going through a major trial doesn't seem like the perfect time to start a new romance, but that didn't stop Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. The couple first sparked their relationship in May 2023, less than a year after Good finalized her divorce and just months after the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimanium" actor was accused of some serious allegations.

In March 2023, Majors was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of domestic abuse, per NBC News. Charges were filed just a day after his arrest and accused the actor of "three counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree harassment, and one count of aggravated harassment." Jabbari alleged that Majors had hit her in the face, causing a laceration, roughly grabbed her hand, leading it to swell, and even put his hands around her neck. Majors fired back with his own accusations against Jabbari, claiming she was the one who used physical force on him. Jabbari ended up getting arrested in October 2023 on charges of assault, but her case was quickly closed after the allegations made against her lacked "prosecutorial merit."

Despite Jabbari's case being closed, Majors' trial continued. All the while, Good and the actor's romance flourished, but as the case unfolded, it only made their relationship more controversial to the public.