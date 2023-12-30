Inside Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good's Controversial Romance
Going through a major trial doesn't seem like the perfect time to start a new romance, but that didn't stop Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. The couple first sparked their relationship in May 2023, less than a year after Good finalized her divorce and just months after the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimanium" actor was accused of some serious allegations.
In March 2023, Majors was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of domestic abuse, per NBC News. Charges were filed just a day after his arrest and accused the actor of "three counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree harassment, and one count of aggravated harassment." Jabbari alleged that Majors had hit her in the face, causing a laceration, roughly grabbed her hand, leading it to swell, and even put his hands around her neck. Majors fired back with his own accusations against Jabbari, claiming she was the one who used physical force on him. Jabbari ended up getting arrested in October 2023 on charges of assault, but her case was quickly closed after the allegations made against her lacked "prosecutorial merit."
Despite Jabbari's case being closed, Majors' trial continued. All the while, Good and the actor's romance flourished, but as the case unfolded, it only made their relationship more controversial to the public.
Meagan Good supported Jonathan Majors throughout his trial
Despite the accusations against Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good has supported the actor throughout his trial. The couple started their romance just two months after he was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Still, Good stood by Majors' side as their relationship progressed. Whenever Majors had to appear in court, the "Think Like A Man" actor was close by.
Good's public support of Majors rubbed many the wrong way, especially because of what he was being accused of. Still, sources close to the actor revealed to People in June 2023 that the couple's relationship was becoming serious. They shared, "She wouldn't be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn't mean something to her." In the following months, Good walked hand in hand into the courtroom with Majors and even celebrated her birthday with the actor.
As the trial unfolded and more details surrounding Major's involvement were released, many may have thought the pair's relationship would falter, but it did the exact opposite. A source told People, "Jonathan's challenging period has further solidified their relationship. Meagan's courage and resilience have been an unwavering source of support for him." Good's support was truly unwavering even as the "Creed III" actor received a shocking verdict.
Jonathan Majors was found guilty in trial
Jonathan Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023, NBC News reported. Following the verdict, Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement on the actor's behalf. She shared, "Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name." The actor faced immediate repercussions from the guilty verdict. According to The Independent, he was dropped by Marvel, his talent management, and several major brands that worked with him. But while many didn't want to be associated with Majors following the verdict, one person was on his side, you guessed it — Meagan Good.
After the verdict was announced, Majors left the courtroom, but not alone. Good walked hand in hand out of the courthouse with the actor, showing no emotion. Many were in disbelief at how Good continued to stand by the actor. It wasn't just at the courthouse that Good has shown she's not leaving Majors. The couple flew back to Los Angeles together to escape all the madness of the trial set in New York. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimanium" actor will receive his official sentence in the coming months, and seeing as Good has supported him thus far, it wouldn't be surprising if she continued to stick by his side as he is handed his sentence.