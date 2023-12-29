Nick Jonas Has Had Quite The Transformation

Pop star, actor, businessman, family man — these are all titles that multi-talented star Nick Jonas has maintained over his decades-long career. The performer has spent most of his life performing in some aspect. From his time as a child actor on Broadway to sharing the stage with his brotherly band, The Jonas Brothers, to creating his own product lines, and everything in between, he has never shied away from the spotlight.

"My goal is to be the kind of performer that can be in movies and television shows," Jonas shared with Time in 2014. "A lot of people feel like you have to focus on one at a time, but I want to be greedy and do both ... There's a million examples of people who have made the transition from one to the other, but I'd love to be able to do both and make an impact in both." He revealed that he looks up to Elvis Presley's career, transcending genre and labels.

Over the years, Jonas went from teen heartthrob to married man and father, and it's clear that the singer has put time and effort into his own personal evolution.