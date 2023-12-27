Diamond Pro Tells Us What Patrick Schwarzenegger's Ring For Fiancee Abby Champion Symbolizes

2023 is ending on a celebratory note for actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. The eldest son to Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger The couple shared a carousel of photos on the beach, featuring them canoodling with Champion showing off her brand-new engagement ring, captioned, "FOREVER AND EVER," and we spoke with a diamond expert to find out what the gem symbolizes. The "Gen V" star and his model fiancée completed their picturesque proposal with a heart-shaped prop stand comprised of red roses. Friends and fans celebrated the news, with "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner commenting, "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY."

A fiercely private couple, the pair have reportedly been together since September 2015, although they only made things Instagram-official in February 2016. It wasn't until March 2018 that Patrick and Champion made their first public appearance together, posing on the red carpet at the March 2018 premiere of his film, "Midnight Sun.". With their relationship surviving quarantining during 2020's COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick also gave Champion a very affectionate shout-out on her 25th birthday in February 2022. Rattling off a list of things he admired in his would-be fiancée on Instagram, Patrick called Champion, among other things, "A HARD WORKER. SO BEAUTIFUL. FAITHFUL."

Alas, as with any celeb engagement announcement, curiosity falls upon Champion's new ring and its accompanying bling. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave Nicki Swift an exclusive rundown of the stone's significance.