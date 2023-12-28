Tragic Real-Life Details About The Cast Of One Tree Hill

The following article includes references to mental health issues, domestic violence, spiritual abuse, and sexual harassment.

During its nine-season run, "One Tree Hill" regularly wrung tears out of its viewers with its tragic storylines. There were kidnappings, devastating deaths, stalkings, car accidents galore, a school-shooting episode, that infamous dog-eats-donor-heart incident, and so much heartbreak as the characters played romantic musical chairs. The producers and writers milked that cash cow of suffering for all that it was worth, all while some of the show's stars experienced real-life trauma on the set.

In 2017, members of the cast and crew came forward to accuse series creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. Hilarie Burton told Variety that he kissed and touched her without her consent on multiple occasions, and she joined 16 other women in signing a letter condemning Schwahn's alleged predatory and abusive behavior. Burton would later tell People she regretted not sharing her experience sooner. "As a result of that, people were abused after me," she said. "The guilt that comes with that is really difficult." On "Radio Andy," Sophia Bush recalled how she was sexually harassed by Schwahn, saying that he groped her butt. She also told Andy Cohen that she felt pressure from her "One Tree Hill" bosses to marry her co-star and real-life romantic partner Chad Michael Murray — something she wasn't ready to do.

Some "One Tree Hill" cast members have also endured traumatic experiences unrelated to their time on the show, from devastating losses to abusive treatment and even brushes with death.