The Shady Side Of Colin Jost

Colin Jost might not be one of the shadiest comedians in showbiz — he's not making a regular habit of misbehaving a la Matt Rife — but the "Saturday Night Live" star has crossed the line a few times in the pursuit of laughs. He's committed most of these comedy offenses while delivering the news with a smirk and a heaping helping of snark on "Weekend Update."

Jost believes that his mug makes him appear more malicious than he actually is; it's why he titled his 2020 memoir "A Very Punchable Face." In it, he writes, "Some of you think you know me, but you're actually just thinking of the villain from an '80s movie who tries to steal the hero's girlfriend by challenging him to a ski race." The Harvard grad also admits to engaging in some behavior befitting such a villain, such as upsetting a Danish woman by making out with her and her sister during a wild night in Copenhagen. And it's not hard to imagine a scoundrel of the slopes penning a slap-happy piece for The New Yorker titled "I Will Slap You."

In a 2019 essay, Uproxx critic Steven Hyden remarks on Jost's seeming inability to empathize with the marginalized, a trait that his "Weekend Update" predecessor Seth Meyers possessed. Hyden also suggests that Jost would be a more entertaining fake news anchor if he would just go full-on villain. (Then perhaps this list would be a bit longer.)