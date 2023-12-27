Comedian Tom Smothers Of The Smothers Brothers Dead At 86

Comedian Tom Smothers has died from cancer at the age of 86, according to CNN. Tom's brother, Dick Smothers, the second member of The Smothers Brothers act, celebrated Tom's life and the work they achieved together in a statement. "Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," Dick Smothers wrote. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years." He continued, "Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Although Tom found the bulk of his success through "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," which first premiered in the 1960s, he also branched off into solo pursuits. Tom also had roles in and/or voice acted in other television roles, such as "Suddenly Susan," "The Wonderful World of Disney," and "The Simpsons."

In addition to his brother, Tom leaves behind two children, his grandson, and several extended relatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More to come...